Campbell’s Exec Calls Soup “For Poor People” and “Engineered Meat”

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Campbell’s Soup is in hot water after a Michigan lawsuit accused one of its executives of making offensive comments about Indian workers — and even calling Campbell’s products “highly processed,” “for poor people,” and claiming the soups contain bioengineered meat.

The lawsuit was filed by former employee Robert Garza, who says the comments came from Campbell’s vice president and chief information security officer, Martin Bally, during what was supposed to be a simple salary talk back in November 2024. Garza says he told his manager about it, but instead of the issue being handled, he was suddenly fired a few weeks later.

A Detroit TV station, WDIV, aired what it says is a recording of the conversation. Campbell’s says they didn’t know the recording existed and aren’t sure if it’s real — but they did place Bally on temporary leave while they investigate. In a statement, the company said that if the comments were actually made, they’re “unacceptable,” and called the remarks about their food “patently absurd.”

Campbell’s also pushed back on the criticism, saying their soups are made with real ingredients, including “100% real chicken.” On top of that, Florida’s Attorney General has launched an investigation into the company’s product quality, adding even more pressure.

Why This Matters in DFW

Campbell’s has a big presence in North Texas. The company runs a huge distribution center in Fort Worth that handles everything from classic soups to Prego sauce, V8 juice, Pace salsa, and even Pepperidge Farm snacks. There’s also a major Campbell’s manufacturing plant in Paris, Texas.

Plus, locals see the brand around town — on store shelves, in delivery apps, and even through its community work, like teaming up with the Dallas Cowboys and the North Texas Food Bank after winter storms.

With the controversy growing and more eyes on Campbell’s, we’ll keep North Texas updated as the story unfolds.

