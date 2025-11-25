Listen Live
Close
News

Campbell’s Exec Calls Soup “For Poor People” and “Engineered Meat”

A leaked recording of a Campbell’s executive calling the company’s food “for poor people” and “engineered meat” has sparked national backlash.

Published on November 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Miami Beach, Florida, Publix grocery store supermarket, Campbell's Soup cans and shopper
Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Campbell’s Soup is in hot water after a Michigan lawsuit accused one of its executives of making offensive comments about Indian workers — and even calling Campbell’s products “highly processed,” “for poor people,” and claiming the soups contain bioengineered meat.

The lawsuit was filed by former employee Robert Garza, who says the comments came from Campbell’s vice president and chief information security officer, Martin Bally, during what was supposed to be a simple salary talk back in November 2024. Garza says he told his manager about it, but instead of the issue being handled, he was suddenly fired a few weeks later.

A Detroit TV station, WDIV, aired what it says is a recording of the conversation. Campbell’s says they didn’t know the recording existed and aren’t sure if it’s real — but they did place Bally on temporary leave while they investigate. In a statement, the company said that if the comments were actually made, they’re “unacceptable,” and called the remarks about their food “patently absurd.”

Campbell’s also pushed back on the criticism, saying their soups are made with real ingredients, including “100% real chicken.” On top of that, Florida’s Attorney General has launched an investigation into the company’s product quality, adding even more pressure.

Why This Matters in DFW

Campbell’s has a big presence in North Texas. The company runs a huge distribution center in Fort Worth that handles everything from classic soups to Prego sauce, V8 juice, Pace salsa, and even Pepperidge Farm snacks. There’s also a major Campbell’s manufacturing plant in Paris, Texas.

Plus, locals see the brand around town — on store shelves, in delivery apps, and even through its community work, like teaming up with the Dallas Cowboys and the North Texas Food Bank after winter storms.

With the controversy growing and more eyes on Campbell’s, we’ll keep North Texas updated as the story unfolds.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Salutes Trump (Again), Seemingly Shades Jay-Z In The Process

Hip-Hop Wired
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Library Job Surface

Hip-Hop Wired
GOLF: JUL 31 LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster

Marjorie Taylor Greene Bows Out of Congress & Tosses Her MAGA Cap After Donald Trump Bashes Her

Hip-Hop Wired
Max B Welcome Home Salsa Con Fuego Celebration

Return Of Wavy Crockett: Check Out These Essential Max B Tracks

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close