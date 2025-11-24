Wait, What?!? Thai Woman Set To Be Cremated Shocks Temple Staff When She Starts Moving In Coffin

Source: Pool / Getty

BOSSIP has reported on a variety of shocking stories over the years, but this one is likely to give you goosebumps and make your hair on the back of your neck stand up. Seriously, this is something right out of the pages of the spookiest science-fiction screenplay.

According to ABC News, a supposedly dead woman from Bangkok, Thailand, left the staff of a temple shocked in disbelief when she began to move around inside her coffin after being brought in for cremation. The Buddhist Temple Wat Rat Prakhong Tham posted a video online of the woman moving her head and arms as she lay inside her coffin.

The woman’s brother had driven her to the facility to be cremated when it was discovered that his sister, who had previously shown no signs of life, appeared to be alive!

Said the temple’s general and financial affairs manager, Pairat Soodthoop:

“I was a bit surprised, so I asked them to open the coffin, and everyone was startled,” he said. “I saw her opening her eyes slightly and knocking on the side of the coffin. She must have been knocking for quite some time.”

Soodthoop says that both brother and sister were confined to their beds for almost two years, but the sister had recently stopped breathing. The unnamed brother then drove her body 300 miles to the temple to donate her organs, but was denied because there was no official death certificate. As Soodthoop was explaining what the brother needed to do to get service, the group heard a knocking coming from the coffin. As crazy as it might sound, this has happened multiple times before. According to CBS News, in June 2024, a 74-year-old woman who was thought dead by her nursing home was found breathing two hours later at the funeral home she was transported to. In January 2023, a 66-year-old woman was found with no discernible pulse and woke up gasping to breathe after being taken to a funeral home.

