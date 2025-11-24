Top 5 Best Side Dishes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving may be centered around the turkey, but everyone knows the real stars of the feast are the side dishes. They’re the plates people go back for seconds (and thirds) on, the flavors that make the holiday feel nostalgic, and the dishes that bring families together in the kitchen. Whether you prefer classic comfort food or something with a modern twist, these five Thanksgiving side dishes stand out as the best.

1. Creamy Mashed Potatoes

No side dish is more essential to Thanksgiving than a bowl of perfectly creamy mashed potatoes. They’re the canvas for gravy, the ultimate comfort bite, and the dish most likely to disappear first. The key is richness—plenty of butter, warm cream, and a pinch of salt that brings everything together. Mashed potatoes also pair beautifully with turkey, ham, stuffing, and almost everything else on the table. They’re simple, familiar, and universally loved.

2. Classic Stuffing (or Dressing)

Stuffing is the heart of Thanksgiving tradition. Whether it’s baked inside the turkey or prepared separately in a casserole dish, stuffing adds savory depth to the meal. Most families have their own version, often passed down for generations: cornbread or white bread, sausage or no sausage, celery, onions, fresh herbs, or even apples and cranberries. What makes stuffing a top-tier side dish is its versatility and its ability to absorb all the holiday flavors. One bite tastes like Thanksgiving itself.

3. Green Bean Casserole

A staple since the 1950s, green bean casserole remains a favorite for its comforting, creamy texture and iconic crunchy fried onion topping. It brings balance to the table by adding a vegetable-based dish that still feels indulgent and festive. The earthy green beans, savory mushroom sauce, and crispy onions combine into a nostalgic side that many families look forward to each year. You can keep it classic or elevate it with fresh ingredients, but either way, it earns its spot on the list.

4. Sweet Potato Casserole

If Thanksgiving had a dessert disguised as a side dish, sweet potato casserole would win that title. Mashed sweet potatoes act as the base, topped with either toasted marshmallows or a buttery brown sugar pecan crumble. Both versions deliver sweetness that complements the savory elements of the meal. Sweet potato casserole also brings gorgeous color to the Thanksgiving spread, making it as visually appealing as it is delicious. It satisfies every sweet tooth at the table without replacing the actual desserts waiting later.

5. Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry sauce is the unsung hero of Thanksgiving. Its bright, tart flavor cuts through the richness of the turkey, stuffing, and casseroles, balancing the entire plate. While canned cranberry sauce has its loyal fans, homemade versions—made with fresh cranberries, sugar, orange zest, and spices—bring a freshness that elevates the meal. It’s quick to make, surprisingly versatile, and the spoonful that ties everything together.

