Thanksgiving Turn-Up Playlist: Hype R&B + Hip Hop For The Kitchen

Thanksgiving cooking is a whole production, and nothing fuels the kitchen like the right soundtrack. Before the turkey starts doing its thing and the yams hit peak perfection, the music sets the tone for the day. In most Black households, the playlist is the heartbeat, the thing that keeps everybody awake, laughing, and moving, even when the oven is packed and the stove is crowded. The right songs make chopping faster, stirring more fun, and dancing with a spatula completely natural.

This year’s Thanksgiving vibe is all about energy. High-energy R&B and hype hip hop tracks that turn the kitchen into a pregame before the meal even hits the table. These are the songs that get aunties two-stepping, cousins recording TikToks, and uncles singing like they’re headlining a show. Whether you’re cooking solo or tag-teaming the feast with family, these tracks keep spirits high and the momentum strong from sunrise to serving time.

So turn the volume up, grab your apron, and let this playlist take your Thanksgiving cooking to a whole new level!

New + Hype Hip Hop