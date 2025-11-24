Shaq & Big E Drop Fire Freestyle, Crowning A New ‘Queen of Dallas’

Big E's confident, lyrical performance showcases her as a rising talent in the rap game.

Crowning A New ‘Queen of Dallas’

In a powerful display of lyrical skill and superstar endorsement, Dallas artist Big E has teamed up with the legendary Shaquille O’Neal for a freestyle that’s sending waves through the hip-hop community. The session, dropped on Toxic Boyz Radio, showcases Big E’s commanding presence on the mic as she stakes her claim, with Shaq, also known as Big Diesel, providing the ultimate co-sign. This collaboration is more than just a track; it’s a coronation.

The Queen Takes Her Throne

The freestyle kicks off with an energetic intro from the Toxic Boyz crew, building anticipation before Shaq himself sets the stage. “Man, we about to drop this freestyle,” he announces, passing the torch to his protege, “Me and my girl Biggie.” From that moment on, Big E takes complete control.

She wastes no time making her intentions clear, opening with the bold declaration: “You looking for me, I’m the Queen of Dallas like I’m hiding or something. Y’all knowing I ain’t hard to find.” This isn’t just a bar; it’s a statement of arrival. In a genre often dominated by male voices, Big E’s confidence is a refreshing and empowering force. She follows up with a line that captures the essence of her unapologetic style: “Queen of Dallas, they don’t like that.” It’s a direct challenge to any doubters and a rallying cry for her supporters.

Bars on Bars: A Lyrical Showcase

Throughout the freestyle, Big E delivers a barrage of power-packed verses that highlight her lyrical depth and clever wordplay. She paints a vivid picture of a self-made success story, rapping about her ambition and grind. Lines like, “Certified self made, self paid, Billy Forbes couldn’t even tell you what I made,” establish her as a boss in her own right. She asserts her position with undeniable swagger, proving she can stand alongside industry titans.

Her flow is relentless and dynamic. At one point, she chants, “Here I go, here I go, here I go, here I go,” building momentum before launching into another intricate verse. The chemistry between her and Shaq is palpable. While Big E commands the spotlight, Shaq’s presence as Big Diesel lends an unmatched level of credibility and weight to the performance. Their dynamic is electric, with Big E’s fiery energy perfectly complementing Shaq’s larger-than-life persona. She acknowledges their powerful alliance with lines like, “Me and Diesel couldn’t care less,” and later, “When you diesel ain’t no limits, ain’t no telling where I go.”

The Shaq Effect: A Major Co-Sign

Shaquille O’Neal has a long and storied history within hip-hop, from his own multi-platinum rap career in the 90s to his current status as a globetrotting DJ. His ear for talent is respected, and his support can be a career-changing catalyst for an emerging artist. By featuring Big E so prominently, Shaq is not just sharing the mic; he’s stamping his approval on her talent and telling the world to pay attention.

This freestyle serves as a powerful launching pad for Big E. It introduces her to Shaq’s massive global audience and validates her claim as a serious contender in the rap game. For an artist from Dallas, a city with a rich but sometimes overlooked hip-hop history, this collaboration puts a significant spotlight on the local scene.

Check out the full video below: