Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Testifies About Suicidal Ideations & $240K Of Therapy After ‘Disgusting’ Deepfake Porn In Milagro Gramz Defamation Trial
Megan Thee Stallion broke down in tears about suicidal ideations while testifying about blogger Milagro Gramz’s alleged harassment and spread of deepfake porn. The rapper’s lawyers claim an alleged affair with Tory Lanez’s father was also Milagro’s motive for campaigning against Megan online.
More than five years passed since Megan Thee Stallion’s (Megan Pete’s) shooting, but she revealed the ordeal left wounds more than skin-deep. As BOSSIP previously reported, Megan sued Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) and his “paid surrogate” Milagro Gramz (Milagro Cooper) for a years-long campaign to “denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements about Ms. Pete on her online social media platforms, for no other reason than to bully, harass and punish Ms. Pete for Mr. Peterson’s conviction and to tarnish her reputation, causing emotional distress.”
The Grammy winner broke down in tears that she “wanted to die” after Gramz allegedly directed her millions of followers to view the A.I.-generated sex tape using Megan’s likeness in 2024. Legal Affairs and Trials with Meghann Cuniff reports the jury viewed the computer-generated clip in court on Monday.
When Megan’s former manager T-Farris (Travis Farris) told her about it circulating online, she struggled with suicidal ideation and not “feeling like existing anymore.”
“I don’t want to be here. I’m tired of waking up. I didn’t care what happened. I just wanted to tie. I was so tired of being alive,” she said.
Megan revealed that she fought thoughts of self-harm because she believed that’s what Tory and Milagro wanted:
“So I can’t kill myself because I don’t want to give them what they’re looking for.” She continued, “I feel like … to this day, I feel a little, like, defeated. Because no matter what, no matter if the video was fake or not … [Gramz] wanted it to be real.”
The mental health advocate also hoped her strength could empower “another woman out there going through that.” She added, “All the things that I went through and I’m still going through hopefully can inspire other women to want to tell their truth.”
Megan Thee Stallion Suffered PTSD, Required $240K Worth Of Therapy Over Deepfake
Megan testified that the jury’s review of the explicit A.I.-generated video was still “really embarrassing to have to look at a bunch of people you don’t know see you in a position like that,” she said. “Like, I know it’s not me, but being in front of everybody else, and they have to watch it … it’s really embarrassing.”
According to TMZ, T-Farris took the stand to testify that Megan’s recovery from the deepfake cost $240,000 for a month of intensive therapy for emotional distress. She apologized that her friend had to witness the footage even though it wasn’t real.
The expensive treatments took place at a medical facility for Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), which helps teaches how to store trauma in the brain. Dr. Lenore Walker later testified about diagnosing Megan with PTSD.
In addition to false images of the star going viral, Megan battled “false narratives” like a rumors that she slept with T-Farris. Milagro repeatedly called Megan a liar about the shooting and her relationship with Tory, which she admitted during the shooting trial was sexual at one time.
However, Megan’s attorney’s claim Milagro was possibly hiding an affair of her own with Tory’s father, Sonstar Peterson. The belligerent blogger was already sanctioned for deleting 20,000 texts with Sonstar despite court orders to preserve those communications.
TMZ reports Megan’s legal team speculated about a “romantic relationship between Tory’ dramatic daddy and Milagro based on “alleged text messages in which Sonstar gave Milagro direct instructions how to get into the security gate of his Tarzana home” and an exchange of “love you” messages.
