Fashion, Music, Nostalgia: A Time Was Had At ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour

When Creme of Nature invited me and a guest to attend the “Boy Is Mine Tour” at Barclays, on November 20, I nearly jumped out my seat. Brandy and Monica defined parts of me and my friend’s teenage years. We grew up watching “Moesha” and listening to the “Boy Is Mine.” I can remember how many times I’ve cried listening to “Have You Ever” and belted the lyrics to “Trust.” It was more than just an opportunity to watch the nostalgic acts, it was a much needed girl’s night and reason to get dressed up according to the business chic dress code.

The evening began with a visit from the Glamsquad. Creme of Nature ordered makeup and hair to my door, which is more impressive than it sounds. With two kids, getting ready is usually a hectic experience. But this forced me to sit down and set the precedent for the night. I was feeling like a baddie when I left the house to get into my Uber (courtesy of the brand) and relaxed all the way to Barclays while brushing up on my lyrics in my headphones.

The VIP experience continued as I skipped the long lines and was directed to the suites. Yeah baby, we were in the skybox. I had never watched a concert from a suite and didn’t know what to expect. It was beyond anything I could imagine. We had an uninterrupted view of the stage, bottles to drink, a delicious spread with ribs that were the definition of “tendernism” and gift bags aligning the wall filled with Creme of Nature products. We were among other influencers, who showed off their best style in Instagram-worthy fits.

The show kicked off with Jamal Roberts followed by Muni Long. It really turned up when Kelly Rowland hit the stage. Let the turn up commence. Kelly looked damn good, and sounded even better. The mic was on! She transitioned through a medley of her solo jams and Destiny Child hits. She was the perfect warm up to Brandy and Monica.

After a brief intermission, Brandy and Monica emerged side by side serving looks. I was in awe watching them sing and dance without missing a note. Everyone’s mic was on and the vocals were pristine. I almost forgot how influential their music had been over my life as I found myself jumping to my feet every time they switched up. Then Monica brought out Ciara and the Barclays erupted. The energy went all the way up when Fat Joe appeared. And then, Max B, fresh home from a 16-year bid in prison, graced us with his presence. Brandy summoned Tyrese and you can’t be in BK without summoning Fabolous, who stopped by for a quick verse.

After the show, we wobbled (our feet hurt) out Barclays overcome with joy. Thank you Creme of Nature for an unforgettable expeirence and Brandy and Monica for putting on an epic show!

Fashion, Music, Nostalgia: A Time Was Had At ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com