Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Forney Football, Cheer Hype 979 The Beat Pre-Playoffs

Forney Football /Cheerleaders Energize 979 The Beat – Playoff Showdown

Forney Key Players taps in with The Tozik Boyz and DJ RED to talk Playoffs and winnin it all!!!!

Published on November 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The North Forney Falcons football team and cheerleaders lit up the studios of 979 The Beat in Dallas, Texas, as they stopped by the city’s top hip hop station to share excitement ahead of their Round 2 playoff showdown against Waxahachie in Arlington. The visit brought school spirit, music, and playoff hype together for interviews, laughter, and plenty of Falcon pride.

Players were welcomed onto The Toxik Boyz Show, where they broke down the team’s mindset heading into the matchup. The athletes talked preparation, teamwork, and the momentum they’ve carried through the season. Several players emphasized that facing Waxahachie is a challenge they’re ready to meet head-on, crediting their coaching staff and weekly discipline for putting them in a strong position. The Toxik Boyz kept the energy high, mixing in humor and rapid-fire questions that had the studio buzzing.

Sports broadcaster DJ Red also joined the conversation, giving fans deeper insight into the Falcons’ strengths and what to expect in Arlington. DJ Red highlighted standout performers, key defensive strategies, and the importance of maintaining composure in the high-stakes playoff atmosphere. His segment helped paint the full picture of what North Forney will bring to the field.

The North Forney cheerleaders added even more excitement to the visit, sharing how they prepare to motivate the crowd and keep the team’s energy up during crucial moments. They spoke about the pride they feel supporting the Falcons on such a big stage and how the community’s growing excitement fuels them.

The visit to 979 The Beat showcased not only North Forney’s talent but also their unity and determination as they gear up for Waxahachie. The Falcons are focused, confident, and ready for Arlington

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Attorney Lindsey Halligan in the Oval Office of the White House

Lindsey Halligan Fumbles Comey Case Badly, Critics Clown Struggle Lawyer

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Music Matters A3C Showcase

Mystikal’s Bond Request Rejected, Will Remain Behind Bars Until Trail

Hip-Hop Wired
Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Megan Thee Stallion Sought Therapy At $240,000 Treatment Center After Milagro Gramz Shared Deepfake Porn Video of The Hip-Hop Star

Hip-Hop Wired
Digital Smoke: Offset & Finesse2tymes Trade Shots Online

Digital Smoke: Offset & Finesse2tymes Trade Shots Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Construction site with prepared place for construction.
Lifestyle

Old Valley View Mall Site Is Getting An $85M Upgrade

Holiday Music Survey
Contests

Win $500 In Holiday Cash

Local

Movie About the Life of “Mattress Mack” Headed to the Big Screen

Dallas Skyline
News

Big Bet DFW: Sands Eyes Mega Resort in DFW. What It Means for the City

Contests

Register To Win Tickets To See Gunna Wun World Tour

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close