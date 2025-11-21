Forney Football /Cheerleaders Energize 979 The Beat – Playoff Showdown

The North Forney Falcons football team and cheerleaders lit up the studios of 979 The Beat in Dallas, Texas, as they stopped by the city’s top hip hop station to share excitement ahead of their Round 2 playoff showdown against Waxahachie in Arlington. The visit brought school spirit, music, and playoff hype together for interviews, laughter, and plenty of Falcon pride.

Players were welcomed onto The Toxik Boyz Show, where they broke down the team’s mindset heading into the matchup. The athletes talked preparation, teamwork, and the momentum they’ve carried through the season. Several players emphasized that facing Waxahachie is a challenge they’re ready to meet head-on, crediting their coaching staff and weekly discipline for putting them in a strong position. The Toxik Boyz kept the energy high, mixing in humor and rapid-fire questions that had the studio buzzing.

Sports broadcaster DJ Red also joined the conversation, giving fans deeper insight into the Falcons’ strengths and what to expect in Arlington. DJ Red highlighted standout performers, key defensive strategies, and the importance of maintaining composure in the high-stakes playoff atmosphere. His segment helped paint the full picture of what North Forney will bring to the field.

The North Forney cheerleaders added even more excitement to the visit, sharing how they prepare to motivate the crowd and keep the team’s energy up during crucial moments. They spoke about the pride they feel supporting the Falcons on such a big stage and how the community’s growing excitement fuels them.

The visit to 979 The Beat showcased not only North Forney’s talent but also their unity and determination as they gear up for Waxahachie. The Falcons are focused, confident, and ready for Arlington