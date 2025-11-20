Q Parker Dishes on 112, New Album & Being The Romance Dealer

Source: Reach Media / other

Q Parker, the legendary voice behind some of your favorite 112 hits, stopped by The Morning Hustle recently to remind everyone why he’s self-proclaimed as the “Romance Dealer.” Looking fresh and sounding just as smooth as ever, the R&B veteran chopped it up with the crew about his latest musical chapter, The Evolution of Romance, Volume 1. After grinding as an independent artist for over 18 months to bring this vision to life, Parker is celebrating the release of a project that aims to bring genuine love back to the airwaves.



During the interview, Parker got real about the hustle of being an independent artist in today’s industry. He highlighted the freedom that comes with funding his own movement, noting that he doesn’t have to wait on anyone to make big moves—including touring. He’s planning to hit the road top of the year, bringing his signature “romance dealer” energy directly to the fans. He also touched on the track “Run Down,” which seamlessly blends his classic R&B roots with modern Afrobeats vibes, proving his ear for music is still unmatched.

Of course, you can’t talk to Q without bringing up the legacy of 112. Addressing the elephant in the room, he kept it classy but honest about the current state of the group. While he confirmed there are still some legal hurdles and internal issues to work through, he made it clear that he wants nothing more than a true reconciliation. He encouraged fans to support the music regardless of who is on stage but remains hopeful that Q, Mike, Slim, and Daron will eventually sit down as brothers to celebrate their legacy properly.

Finally, Parker dropped some gems for the fellas and the ladies about keeping the spark alive. He broke down his “FFF” philosophy—Freak Me, Feed Me (spiritually), and Be My Fan—as the key to unlocking a man’s vulnerability. It was a grown conversation for a grown audience, reminding us all that R&B isn’t just about the sound; it’s a lifestyle. Make sure you stream The Evolution of Romance, Volume 1 and support independent Black art.

