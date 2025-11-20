Listen Live
Max B Says Music On The Way In 1st Interview Since His Release

Owww: Max B Says Music On The Way In New Interview

Max B sat down for his first interview since his release from prison and shared that new music and projects are on the way.

Published on November 20, 2025

Max B Welcome Home Dinner

Max B is finally free after doing a prison bid that took him out of the limelight for 18 years, but it appears that the Silver Surfer is back on his board. In Max B’s quest to show and prove he’s still the waviest of them all, Boss Don Biggavelli says new music is on the way despite the landscape changing vastly since he’s been away.

Max B, 47, sat down with Billboard‘s Angel Diaz for a comfortable Q&A session that delved into the newly earned freedom for Wavy Crockett, running into Method Man at a recent New York Jets game, and more. However, fans of the influential Harlem star are wondering when the new drops are coming, and Max said it’s all in motion.

“It’s going to take me a little second to shake the rust off. I had went to the studio yesterday and the mic was sounding too perfect. So, it was a little throwing me off a little bit,” Max explained, this after showing a strong salute to how the game has evolved and the expansion of business opportunities.

He added, “So, once we got that right, we wind up doing like two joints or something, you know what I’m saying? Just to get the feel, and we going in there today.”

Max B explained that a project is on the way, but no definitive date was provided.

