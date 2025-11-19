Movie About the Life of “Mattress Mack” Headed to the Big Screen

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

One of Houston’s most recognizable figures is officially heading to the big screen — or at least, his story is. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, the charismatic owner of Gallery Furniture and a beloved local philanthropist, is set to be the focus of a new biopic titled Mattress Mack, according to a report from Deadline.

The film will star Billy Magnussen — known for roles in Lilo & Stitch, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, and Violent Ends — as the larger-than-life McIngvale. The cast also includes Darby Lee-Stack (The Holdovers), Rob Corddry (Ballers), and Dianna Agron (The Chosen One), rounding out a lineup that blends comedic talent, dramatic chops, and rising stars.

The project marks the first feature-length film from Houston-based director and actor Shane Andries, who is also writing the screenplay. Production is slated to begin this month, bringing McIngvale’s remarkable story back to his hometown roots even as it moves toward Hollywood.

“Jim McIngvale’s story is one of resilience, heart and community,” Magnussen said in a statement to Deadline. “I’m honored to help bring his incredible journey to the screen and to collaborate with such passionate storytellers in capturing the spirit of ‘Mattress Mack’ and the city of Houston.”

Andries’ résumé includes acting roles in The Chosen, 1923, Lioness, and Fear the Walking Dead. He has directed several short films and served as an associate producer on the thriller Violent Ends, but Mattress Mack will be his feature debut.

