Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Thompson Restaurants' Cocktail Duo Inspired By Wicked Sequel

Spirit.Ed: Thompson Restaurants Unveil Cocktail Duo Inspired By ‘Wicked: For Good’

Thompson Restaurants, which handles the dining portion of Thompson Hospitality, unveiled a pair of cocktails inspired by Wicked: For Good.

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Thompson Restaurants Wicked: For Good Cocktail Duo

Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated sequel to 2024’s Wicked starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, will hit theaters in the States this weekend (November 21). To help usher in excitement for Wicked: For Good, Thompson Restaurants has a pair of “wicked good” cocktails inspired by the film.

Wicked: For Good follows the exploits of the misunderstood Elphaba Thropp, better known as the Wicked Witch of the West (Erivo), who is living on the run, and Glinda Upland, also known as Glinda the Good (Grande). We won’t spoil the premise, especially for those who haven’t seen the first film or the musical. The film’s sequel will focus on the musical’s second act and the arc of events that take place years after the first film.

Thompson Restaurants, which operates over 70 restaurants in Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., Ohio, and South Florida, has created, with their excellent bar staff, Glinda’s Toss Toss and Elphaba’s Elixir after the film’s main protagonists.

Glinda’s Toss Toss is a bright cocktail with a base of Tito’s Vodka, lemonade, grenadine, and edible glitter with a sugar rim. Elphaba’s Elixir employs a foundation of Patrón Silver Tequila, blue curaçao, pineapple juice, and orange juice, along with a hearty swirl of glitter and a sugared rim as well.

From now until November 30, curious sippers can visit these participating establishments from Thompson Restaurants:

Matchbox, Hen Quarter Prime, Ms. Peach’s, The Delegate, The Ridley, Makers Union, Milk & Honey, Velocity Wings, Social House, YOT, and South PMP.

Check out an image of the cocktails at the top of this piece and the trailer below. Let us know in the comments if you’re going to grab one soon.

Photo: Thompson Restaurants

SEE ALSO

Spirit.Ed: Thompson Restaurants Unveil Cocktail Duo Inspired By ‘Wicked: For Good’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Roc Nation Sports Super Bowl Party

Roc Nation Distribution Goes Wide, Aimed At Empowering Indie Acts

Hip-Hop Wired
6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Florida

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang show, Fall Winter 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2017

Fetty Wap Secures A Shorter Bid, Locks In New Release Date

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Dallas Cowboys
Sports

Cowboys Flip the Script — Big Deadline Trades for Williams & Wilson

US-POLITICS-ECONOMY-SHUTDOWN
11:11
Local

Resilience Amid SNAP Cuts With Jazzi Black and Minnie’s Food Pantry

Dallas DART train
News

Plano City Council Considers Ending DART Partnership

Neon-lit scene with white pills, syringe, powder and money banknotes on dark background, concept of drug addiction, substance abuse and nightlife risks
News

2-Year-Old Found Unresponsive in Father’s Apartment

Celebrity

Fox News’ Thirst For Anti-Black Racism Duped Them Into Believing Fake AI Video About SNAP Benefits

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close