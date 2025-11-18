Source: WILLIAM EDWARDS / Getty

In a moment that perfectly encapsulates the ongoing moral decay in the MAGA political universe, Donald Trump has stepped forward to defend Tucker Carlson’s decision to give a high-profile platform to Nick Fuentes, an openly racist white supremacist whose views are so extreme that even some of the nation’s most conservative figures have condemned him.

In Carlson’s nearly two-hour fluff-filled conversation with Fuentes, the former Fox News host failed to challenge Fuentes’ history of Holocaust-denying and his Christian nationalist ideology, both of which have plagued Republican politics for weeks, yet, Trump’s response?

“You can’t tell him who to interview.”

While on the surface, the remark sounds like a principled constitutional stance supporting the freedom of the press, the truth is, it’s hypocrisy. Trump’s track record of attacking journalists, protestors, and critics whose speech is neither violent nor rooted in racial hate is well-documented.

If free expression were truly the value Trump was defending, he would not have spent years demanding the firing, censoring, or silencing of those who mocked or criticized him—from comedians like Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers to journalists at major networks. In fact, he celebrated it when ABC briefly suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! over Trump-related jokes. Rather than defend the comedian’s speech, Trump mocked his ratings, questioned his talent, and publicly argued that networks airing critical coverage should have their broadcast licenses revoked.

Trump’s full-throated defense under a banner of “media freedom” isn’t the one that actually aligns with democracy.

Fuentes is not misunderstood. He is not a provocateur. He is not a fringe YouTuber dabbling in edgelord commentary. He is a man whose public footprint is marked by:

•Holocaust denial

•Admiration for Adolf Hitler

•Calls for a whites-only, Christian nationalist America

•Misogynistic and racist smear campaigns against political figures and their families

He also leads the “Groyper” movement, a network of far-right troglodytes who oppose diversity, immigration, and any version of the United States that is not run by white Christian men.

Trump claims he “doesn’t know much about” Fuentes, despite the two dining at Mar-a-Lago in 2022, a meeting that ignited national outrage and forced senior Republicans to issue public condemnations.

So when Trump now suggests that Carlson should “get the word out” by interviewing Fuentes, he is extending a lifeline to a figure whose ideology has already sparked resignations and deep fractures within some of the most influential conservative institutions, including the Heritage Foundation.

This is not about journalism nor free speech; the greater debate is about the continued attempt by the Trump administration to normalize extremist ideology under the protection of partisan double standards.

Critics of Trump should be fired, satirists should be punished, networks should lose licenses for unfavorable coverage, but a Holocaust denier deserves a platform. It’s selective free speech curated and protected to advance the white nationalist movement.

Trump’s defense has deepened what Republican Jewish Coalition leaders now describe as an “undeclared civil war” within the GOP over antisemitism and the party’s moral direction. Conferences are being held. Conservative leaders are resigning. Lawmakers are being called out by name for refusing to condemn Fuentes. And yet, Trump’s message remains clear: If you praise me, I will tolerate your hate.

Sounds about white.

At the end of the day, the irony writes itself. Trump insists Carlson must be free to interview a white supremacist, while comedians and journalists exercising their First Amendment rights are condemned from the Oval Office and then attacked by MAGA minions.

Apparently, freedom of speech is only absolute when the speech is white, harmful, and useful to Trump.

