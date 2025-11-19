Cowboys Dominate Raiders on MNF — Are They Back?



A Strange Start — Lamb & Pickens Benched





On the opening drive, both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens sat on the sideline.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer called it a coaching decision saying the duo “missed some things,” and made them watch from the bench.

The crowd blinked. The critics leaned in. But what happened after? They returned—fast—and turned the game upside down.





Dak Dominates





Dak Prescott didn’t just play—he owned.

25-of-33 passing, 268 yards, and 4 touchdowns (which should have been five touchdowns barring a late CeeDee Lamb drop). He led the team clean, sharp, and fearless.

When the spotlight got bright, Dak stayed calm. When the moment got heavy, he pushed forward.





Quinnen Williams Makes His Mark in Cowboys Debut





Did Jerry get this one right? Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams stepped in and stepped up.

Williams made his debut count with 1.5 sacks, multiple QB hits, and consistent disruption in the backfield. The running game didn’t know where to go. The blockers didn’t know who to handle.

The Dallas defense flipped the script and looked a lot better with multiple new pieces on the field.







Pickens Answered the Sideline Question with Production





Start on bench—finish as impact.

George Pickens came out swinging: 9 receptions, 144 yards, a touchdown — after sitting out the first drive.

That’s not redemption—it’s a statement. Jerry get the checkbook ready!





Are the Cowboys Back?





Short answer: Maybe.

Long answer: We’ll see.



Last night the entire team showed up. The Offense came alive, and the defense found their bite.

Our star receivers balled after a “bench start.” That’s a lot of boxes checked.



But “back” means consistency. It means showing up when no one’s watching. It means repeat.

That’s where the challenge begins. This is the same team who have yet to put together back to back wins. But the delusion of Cowboys’ Nation still believes.







Preview: Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Next Week





Next Sunday, the Cowboys face the Eagles.

The stiffest test so far.

Buy-in. Execution. Discipline.

The task: Take tonight’s performance and make it a pattern.

Win vs. Eagles and you’re sending a message.

Lose and you’re just another team that showed up once.







Final Word





Monday night wasn’t just a win—it was a chance. They took it. They answered back and shifted the energy.

Now it’s about showing that the moment wasn’t a fluke. That the benching wasn’t a distraction and that the roster, the coaches, the culture—are ready.

Dallas, stay locked in.

Because if this squad DOES make it, we’re gonna remember this night.







