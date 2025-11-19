Cowboys Dominate Raiders on MNF — Are They Back?
DALLAS — It was more than just a win last night. The Cowboys put BTA when the city needed them the most. After a rough stretch, this felt like the Dallas team we expected — disciplined, dominant, & dangerous.
A Touching Tribute Before the Kickoff
Before the opening whistle, the Cowboys made sure the night meant more than just football. The locker room, the field, the moment — all dedicated to Marshawn Kneeland.
Players donned tribute t-shirts, the helmets bore a #94 decal in his honor, and there was a pre-game moment of silence as Kneeland’s jersey hung on the sideline.
Quarterback Dak Prescott wore wrist tape reading “One Love RIP 94”, borrowing a slogan that meant something to Kneeland and letting his message fly loud.
It wasn’t just about playing; it was about remembering, honoring, and turning grief into performance.
A Strange Start — Lamb & Pickens Benched
On the opening drive, both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens sat on the sideline.
Coach Brian Schottenheimer called it a coaching decision saying the duo “missed some things,” and made them watch from the bench.
The crowd blinked. The critics leaned in. But what happened after? They returned—fast—and turned the game upside down.
Dak Dominates
Dak Prescott didn’t just play—he owned.
25-of-33 passing, 268 yards, and 4 touchdowns (which should have been five touchdowns barring a late CeeDee Lamb drop). He led the team clean, sharp, and fearless.
When the spotlight got bright, Dak stayed calm. When the moment got heavy, he pushed forward.
Quinnen Williams Makes His Mark in Cowboys Debut
Did Jerry get this one right? Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams stepped in and stepped up.
Williams made his debut count with 1.5 sacks, multiple QB hits, and consistent disruption in the backfield. The running game didn’t know where to go. The blockers didn’t know who to handle.
The Dallas defense flipped the script and looked a lot better with multiple new pieces on the field.
Pickens Answered the Sideline Question with Production
Start on bench—finish as impact.
George Pickens came out swinging: 9 receptions, 144 yards, a touchdown — after sitting out the first drive.
That’s not redemption—it’s a statement. Jerry get the checkbook ready!
Are the Cowboys Back?
Short answer: Maybe.
Long answer: We’ll see.
Last night the entire team showed up. The Offense came alive, and the defense found their bite.
Our star receivers balled after a “bench start.” That’s a lot of boxes checked.
But “back” means consistency. It means showing up when no one’s watching. It means repeat.
That’s where the challenge begins. This is the same team who have yet to put together back to back wins. But the delusion of Cowboys’ Nation still believes.
Preview: Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Next Week
Next Sunday, the Cowboys face the Eagles.
The stiffest test so far.
Buy-in. Execution. Discipline.
The task: Take tonight’s performance and make it a pattern.
Win vs. Eagles and you’re sending a message.
Lose and you’re just another team that showed up once.
Final Word
Monday night wasn’t just a win—it was a chance. They took it. They answered back and shifted the energy.
Now it’s about showing that the moment wasn’t a fluke. That the benching wasn’t a distraction and that the roster, the coaches, the culture—are ready.
Dallas, stay locked in.
Because if this squad DOES make it, we’re gonna remember this night.
Written by JuugMasterJay
Catch me inside The Red Room, Saturdays 7 PM to 12 AM on 97.9 The Beat.
