Fort Worth Lawmakers Turn Up the Heat on Epstein File Release

North Texas reps want transparency as Congress prepares for a major vote on releasing Epstein-related documents.

Published on November 18, 2025

Momentum is building in Washington, and Fort Worth lawmakers are stepping directly into the spotlight. At least three Tarrant County representatives say they’ll vote yes on releasing the long-requested Epstein files when the House brings the issue to the floor this week.

Pressure has been mounting for months for the Department of Justice to open up the documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking investigation. After a rare bipartisan move — where a group of Republicans teamed with Democrats to force a vote — Congress now has to decide whether the public gets access to the full records.

Rep. Roger Williams, Rep. Craig Goldman, and Dallas Democrat Jasmine Crockett have all said they support making the documents public. Williams called the vote “unnecessary,” but still backed full release. Goldman pointed to his work supporting survivors of sexual assault, saying transparency is overdue. Crockett, a former criminal defense attorney, emphasized that survivors deserve the truth and that the American people need clarity on who else was involved.

Not all North Texas lawmakers have stated their positions yet, but the conversation got louder after former President Donald Trump reversed his earlier stance and urged House Republicans to back the release.

If the bill passes the House, it still needs Senate approval. Texas Senators John Cornyn and Cruz haven’t given firm answers, though Cruz signaled he supports more information being made public.

For Texans — and the country — this moment is about accountability. Epstein is gone, but the system that allowed his abuse to go unchecked is not. Lawmakers say releasing these files is a step toward exposing the full network and making sure nothing like this can happen again.

