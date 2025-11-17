Listen Live
FALCONS: Penix Jr. Suffers Potential Season-Ending Knee Injury

Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Suffers Potential Season-Ending Knee Injury

Published on November 17, 2025

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025
Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty

In a devastating turn of events for the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s narrow 30-27 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers. The injury occurred in the third quarter as Penix was blitzed by the Panthers’ defense, forcing him to exit the game early.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Penix is seeking a second opinion to confirm the severity of the injury. However, initial reports suggest that the Falcons may have to navigate the remainder of the season without their starting quarterback.

The Falcons, who have been battling for playoff contention, will now turn to veteran Kirk Cousins to lead the offense. Cousins, a seasoned quarterback, brings experience to the table, but the loss of Penix is a significant blow to Atlanta’s aspirations this season.

Penix, who has been a standout performer for the Falcons, was instrumental in keeping the team competitive in a tightly contested NFC South division. His absence will undoubtedly test the depth and resilience of the Falcons’ roster as they look to regroup and push forward.

The Falcons’ next game will be a critical test as they adjust to life without their star quarterback. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the team adapts under Cousins’ leadership.

Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available on Penix’s condition and the Falcons’ plans moving forward.

Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Suffers Potential Season-Ending Knee Injury was originally published on majicatl.com

