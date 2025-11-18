Shedeur Sanders Home Broken Into During NFL Debut

Source: N/A / oneyard.co

In a startling incident, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders had his home broken into during his first regular-season appearance on Sunday.

Sanders made his NFL debut after entering the game in relief of starter Dillon Gabriel, who was placed in concussion protocol. He completed 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and threw an interception in the Browns’ 23–16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

While he was on the field, investigators say someone broke into his suburban Cleveland home. At this time, it’s unclear whether anything was stolen, and no suspects have been identified.

The incident highlights a worrying trend: high-profile athletes have increasingly become targets of burglaries. Sanders isn’t the first — other recent victims include NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow.

For Sanders, what was supposed to be a career milestone became a bittersweet mix of achievement and violation. As he looks ahead to his next opportunity, his rookie week will be remembered for more than just football.