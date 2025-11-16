The South STILL Got Somethin’ To Say: Juvenile & Mannie Fresh Podcast Coming Nov 18

Source: Kaitlyn Morris / Getty

When André 3000 stepped up to the mic at the 1995 Source Awards and declared, “The South got somethin’ to say,” he wasn’t just defending Outkast after being booed by an East Coast crowd—he was making a prophecy.

At the time, Southern hip-hop was fighting for respect in a game ruled by New York and Los Angeles. Artists from Atlanta, Houston, New Orleans, Memphis and Miami were often dismissed as “country” or “unpolished.” But behind the accents and bass-heavy beats was a movement: One that blended gospel soul, street grit, and storytelling into something the culture had never heard before.

From the bounce beats of New Orleans to Houston’s chopped-and-screwed sound, the South began carving out its own lane.

Outkast, UGK, Geto Boys, Master P, and the Hot Boys weren’t just making music, they were redefining hip-hop’s boundaries. By the early 2000s, the South’s influence was undeniable. Artists like Lil Wayne, T.I., Ludacris, and later Future, Migos, and Megan Thee Stallion turned the region’s sound into the blueprint for mainstream rap. The same styles that were once mocked are now the heartbeat of global music.

Fast forward nearly three decades, and the South isn’t just part of the story, it is the story. And once again, it’s speaking loud and clear.

New Orleans legends Juvenile and Mannie Fresh are teaming up for a new venture that carries that same spirit of authenticity and cultural pride: Their upcoming podcast, “Still 400,” which comes on the heels of one of the most watched events in recent music history, the monumental Cash Money Records and No Limit Records VERZUZ battle that pulled in a record 8.4 million live viewers worldwide.

“Everybody got a podcast now, but not everybody got our story,” Juvenile said. “The South been setting trends for years. Music, slang, culture—but a lot of times we don’t get to tell it our way. Still 400 is about giving the South its flowers and making sure our voice stays just as loud as our music.”

Set to debut on Spotify, Apple and all audio podcast platforms November 18th and on the Still 400 YouTube Channel the following day, Still 400 brings together the humor, honesty, and soul that defined Cash Money’s golden era while expanding the conversation to celebrate all aspects of hip-hop culture. The show promises “real talk and good energy,” with early guests including Southern icons Bun B, Scarface, and comedy’s powerhouse of the new generation The 85 South Crew, and more.

It’s a celebration of the people, places, and perspectives that make the South so powerful… and a reminder that the movement never stopped evolving.

“We bringing everybody through… music legends, comedians, whoever got good vibes,” Fresh said. “But this ain’t no stiff interview show. Still 400 gon’ feel like a kickback with your people—real talk, jokes, stories, and good energy all the way through. That’s the South, that’s us.”

“Still 400” is the latest addition to Breakbeat, the leading hip-hop podcast network founded by Dave Mays, the creator of The Source Magazine and Executive Producer of The Source Awards where Andre 3000’s legendary statement took place.

“Everything in hip-hop changed when Andre stood up at The Source Awards 30 years ago and told the world, ‘The South got somethin’ to say,’” Mays said. “Partnering with Juvenile and Mannie Fresh to launch Still 400 signals a similar change in the world of podcasting and media today, where a lot of New York hip-hop artists and voices are dominating the conversation. This show is more than entertainment—it’s a platform for Southern voices, culture, and creativity to shine. It’s another landmark moment where the South is taking its place at the center of the hip-hop universe.”

From “Ha” to “Back That Azz Up,” Juvenile and Mannie Fresh gave the world timeless hits that shaped a generation. Now, with Still 400, they’re proving once again that the South doesn’t just have something to say—it’s got even more to say.

And the world is still listening.

