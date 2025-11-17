En El Barrio: Free Spanish Class

🗣️ Learn & Practice Spanish at Frisco Public Library Free Spanish-learning resources + community “Spanish Language Chat” sessions at the Frisco Library — here’s how to tap in.

📚 What Spanish Learning Resources Does the Library Offer? Frisco Public Library provides a variety of tools for Spanish learners, whether you’re just starting or want to strengthen conversation skills: Mango Languages: A digital language-learning tool available through the library — helps you build conversation, pronunciation, and everyday Spanish. [Frisco Library]

e-Books & Audiobooks in Spanish: Access Spanish-language books and audiobooks through Frisco Library's digital catalog. [Frisco Library]

Brainfuse Tutoring: One-on-one tutoring in Spanish is offered for students, via library tools. [Frisco Library]

🗨️ Spanish Language Chat: Practice in Real Life If you want to actually speak Spanish, Frisco Library hosts regular “Spanish Language Chat” meetups: The group meets on the first and third Saturday of each month from 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM . [Frisco Library]

These sessions are perfect for conversation practice, building confidence, or just meeting other learners. [Frisco Library]

Current upcoming dates: November 15 and November 19 . [Frisco]

and . [Frisco] Location: Frisco Public Library (8000 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco, TX). [Frisco Library]

🧠 Why This Is So Helpful These programs are more than just “classes” — they’re community spaces. Whether you’re learning for work, family, or just because, Frisco Library is making Spanish accessible, interactive, and free. Plus: You learn at your own pace using Mango Languages.

You get real conversation practice in a safe, judgment-free zone.

You connect with other Spanish-speakers and learners — building community while learning.

✅ How to Join or Prepare Bring your library card — needed to access Mango Languages and other online tools.

— needed to access Mango Languages and other online tools. No need to RSVP for “Spanish Language Chat,” but arriving a little early can help you grab a seat.

Bring a notebook or your phone to jot down new words or phrases you hear.

Come ready to speak, make mistakes, and laugh — it’s all part of learning.

💡 Bonus Tips You can combine your chat sessions with online studying for a stronger learning boost. Try this: Spend 20 minutes on Mango Languages each week. Practice phrases you learn in your next Spanish chat session. Use Frisco Library’s Spanish e-books to reinforce your skills.