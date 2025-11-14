Grammy-nominated artist Wale is proving once again that home is where the heart — and the inspiration — lives. Back in Washington, D.C. ahead of the release of his eighth studio album Everything Is A Lot, the Hip-Hop star sat down with 93.9 WKYS host Marky Marc to talk music, mental health, and his love for the city that raised him.

Wale says returning home can feel “overstimulating,” but the energy fuels him to give back. His second annual “Gifted Week” is focused entirely on the DMV — from youth sports to school visits — shining a light on local culture. “It’s never really been about me,” he says. “Since I’ve got this platform, I want to celebrate the city the best way I can.”

The album, created over the last four years, finds Wale in a vulnerable space, touching on heartbreak, masculinity, and the ups and downs of love. He calls the project “therapeutic,” designed for fans to listen straight through — no skipping.

For Wale, this homecoming is personal. “It wouldn’t be no me without this place,” he told WKYS. “I still believe in radio. I still believe in D.C. Very much.”

Everything Is A Lot is out now.

Wale Talks New Album Everything Is A Lot, Community, and Giving Back to DC was originally published on kysdc.com