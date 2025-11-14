The Man Behind The Mask: 4Batz Talks His Music & Famous Shiesty

4Batz Chops It Up With The Morning Hustle About Drake, “Act II,” And Future Plans

The mysterious artist 4Batz, whose track “Act II” has been taking over timelines, recently sat down with The Morning Hustle to discuss his sudden rise, his major cosign from Drake, and what’s behind the ski mask. The Dallas native opened up about his journey, giving fans a glimpse into the man behind the music.

Diving into his background, 4Batz shared that his musical tastes were shaped by legends like Tupac, DMX, and the soulful Erykah Badu. He also spoke on his unique name, which comes from his younger days in Dallas. Interestingly, he revealed that he spent a few years living in a church around the age of 12, an experience that undoubtedly influenced his perspective.

His breakout single, “Act II,” came with its own set of anxieties. 4Batz admitted he was scared to show people the track because it was so different. He chose the now-iconic ski mask to challenge the traditional R&B image, but he now feels it has become a bit of a costume. The track’s biggest reactions came from streamer Kai Cenat and, most notably, Drake.

Speaking of the 6 God, 4Batz confirmed that Drake’s reaction was a game-changer. The Toronto superstar even offered him some invaluable advice, telling him to study Tupac’s 1996 House of Blues performance to master stage presence and confidence. This mentorship from one of the biggest artists in the world signifies a major stamp of approval.

Looking ahead, 4Batz isn’t slowing down. He announced that a deluxe version of “Still Shining” is on the way, complete with a new feature. Beyond music, he’s been focused on self-improvement through working out and reading. Fans can also expect more visual storytelling, as he mentioned he has short films in the works.

