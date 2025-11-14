Listen Live
God Aint Pleased: Viral TikToker's $1.7M Fine

Published on November 14, 2025

The Morning Hustle God Aint Pleased Graphic
Source: Reach Media / other

The Morning Hustle crew brought the heat during their “God Ain’t Pleased” segment, diving into the messy viral story of TikToker Brenay Kennard. The influencer was just hit with a massive $1.7 million judgment for her role in breaking up a marriage. Alton Walker laid out the jaw-dropping details: allegedly Kennard moved in with a married couple only for things to go all the way left. The crew couldn’t believe the audacity and the hefty price tag that came with the betrayal, sparking a wild conversation about friendships, loyalty, and when keeping it real goes wrong.


This story is more than just gossip; it’s a modern-day cautionary tale. The conversation went deep, with the crew even dropping a classic Kelly Price “Friend Of Mine” reference to capture the ultimate feeling of betrayal. It’s a reminder that sometimes the people closest to you are the ones you have to watch the most.

Things took a hilarious turn when Alton Walker unveiled his personal list of “women you don’t need to bring around your man.” The comedic but on-point list included everything from “women over 30 with baby hair” to those who laugh a little too hard at your man’s jokes. Other red flags included women who hug your partner with their eyes closed and friends who always take his side in an argument. The segment served up major laughs but also some real-world advice, warning listeners to protect their peace and their relationships from questionable friends.

Ultimately, the “God Ain’t Pleased” segment left the hustlers with a lot to think about. While the hosts questioned if the wife would ever see that $1.7 million, the moral of the story was clear: be careful who you let into your home and your inner circle. It’s a messy situation that highlights the consequences of broken trust, all wrapped in the unfiltered and hilarious commentary that only The Morning Hustle can provide.

God Aint Pleased: Viral TikToker’s $1.7M Fine was originally published on themorninghustle.com

