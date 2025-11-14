Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Attend GQ's Men Of The Year Party

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 13

GQ’s Men of the Year issue is celebrating 30 years.

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood put on their best ’90s fit and made their way to the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles for GQ’s Men of the Year party. Held on Thursday, Nov. 13, the theme of the party was Party Like It’s 1995, prompting stars to show out in some extravagant silk shirts, velvet tailoring, leather jackets, and, of course, archival fashion.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Men of the Year, the magazine held a party with a throwback “’90s Hollywood” dress code and a musical performance from MJ Lenderman. Honorees Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Oscar Isaac, Stephen Colbert, Seth Rogen, and Clipse were all in attendance, along with a slew of other celebrities and fashionistas.

Halle Bailey was in the building, sparkling in a gold strapless gown and glowy makeup.

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

According to reports from Variety, guests were treated to “caviar bumps, martinis, and roaming trays stacked with mini grilled cheeses and bite-size sliders.” There aren’t many details about what went down once the party started, but red carpet photos prove that stars were fully immersed in the theme of the evening, celebrating 30 years of MOTY by taking a trip back to the ’90s.

Peep more photos of attendees at the big bash after the flip.

SEE ALSO

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

Lizzo

SEE ALSO

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Shaboozey

SEE ALSO

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

GQ's Men of the Year 2025
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Coco Jones

SEE ALSO

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

Taylor Rooks

SEE ALSO

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Anderson Paak

SEE ALSO

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Jesse Williams

SEE ALSO

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year – Arrivals
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Jhené Aiko

SEE ALSO

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Regé-Jean Page

SEE ALSO

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Winnie Harlow

SEE ALSO

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Julez Smith

SEE ALSO

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MEDIA-GQ
Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Offset

SEE ALSO

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

Tems

The post Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213
More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

Hip-Hop Wired
Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired

Donald Trump "Blowing Bubba" Reference In Epstein Emails Explained

Hip-Hop Wired
US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP

Cracks In The MAGA Wall: Donald Trump Snatches Back Support For Marjorie Taylor Greene

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
President Tomikia P. LeGrande Greets Alumni And Students During PVAMU Homecoming
News

MacKenzie Scott Drops a Historic $63M Bag on PVAMU

19 Items
Entertainment

Patrick Beverley Arrested Reportedly After Finding Underaged Sister With 18-Year-Old, Social Media Jumps In

Astrology
Wellness

Astrology for Nov 16–23, 2025

Friends Eating Photo
9 Items
Games

Get Your Friendsgiving Lit with These Fun Games

News

Hello, It’s A BOY: Stefon Diggs Shares Cardi B’s Baby Gender

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close