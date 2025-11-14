Woman Attacked While Jogging In Plano

Source: SimonSkafar / Getty

Thursday afternoon, around 5 pm, police reported a woman being attacked while jogging by an unknown man with a hammer in Bob Woodruff Park in Plano.

The victim was treated at the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Sergio Noe De Nova Duarte. he was quickly identified and taken into police custody on pending charges. Authorities say that because of the arrest, there are no ongoing public threats or concerns. No one else was injured in this incident. However, police advise the public to be aware of their surroundings.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victim or the motive; however, Sergio has been charged with aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury, which is a first-degree felony.

This incident remains under investigation.

