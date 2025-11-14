Listen Live
MacKenzie Scott Drops a Historic $63M Bag on PVAMU

This blessing turns momentum into movement, uplifting Panthers and rewriting what HBCU excellence looks like.

Published on November 14, 2025

President Tomikia P. LeGrande Greets Alumni And Students During PVAMU Homecoming
Source: Nicholas Hunt/Office of Marketing and Communications/Prairie View A&M / Getty

Prairie View A&M University just got a historic blessing — a $63 million gift from businesswoman, novelist, and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. It’s the largest single donation in PVAMU history and her second major investment in the school, bringing her total support to a massive $113 million.

Scott, known for her early work helping build Amazon and for her outspoken push for equity, doesn’t do “small.” Her philanthropy hits heavy — unrestricted dollars, big bets, and a focus on leveling the playing field. Since her 2019 divorce from Jeff Bezos, she’s used her Amazon wealth to fund organizations tackling poverty, education, and social justice. And HBCUs are high on her list.

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Back in 2020, PVAMU received $50 million from Scott, and the school put that money to work immediately — boosting scholarships, expanding tutoring and student services, strengthening retention, and even launching the Toni Morrison Writing Program, which has become a creative hub on campus. That first gift didn’t just help Panthers get through the pandemic; it set off a wave of long-term academic growth and stability.

Now, this new $63 million gift arrives as the university hits record enrollment and pushes forward with its long-term “Journey to Eminence: 2035” plan. PVAMU says the funding will help expand scholarships, support faculty research in fields like AI, ag sustainability, public health, and space exploration, and grow the University’s endowment to secure future generations.

PVAMU President Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande called the donation “defining and affirming,” saying Scott’s support proves the power and promise of PVAMU’s mission.

If the first gift planted the seed, this one is gasoline — fueling bigger dreams, bigger research, and bigger opportunities for Panthers now and next.

