Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at The Star in Frisco

🎄✨ Happening Nov 21 – Dec 20, 2025 Free, festive, fun — every Friday & Saturday at 6 PM. Bring your loved ones, your holiday spirit, and come early for the best view. ❄️

📅 Event Details Dates: Every Friday and Saturday from November 21 through December 20. [Frisco] Time: Show begins at 6:00 PM each evening. [thestarinfrisco.com] Location: Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star, 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX 75034. [Frisco] Admission: Free and open to the public. [thestarinfrisco.com]

🎇 What to Expect The show packs in holiday magic + Cowboys pride: performances by the world-famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the Cowboys rhythm & blue squad, mascot Rowdy, Santa, and more. Then the big moment: the lighting of the 67-foot LED Christmas tree and a synchronized light/music/pyro show. [Frisco Style] The mood is lively, family-friendly and perfect for capturing memories — bring your camera, your holiday vibes, and your people.

🧳 How to Prepare Arrive early — by around 5:30 PM or sooner to secure good viewing spots.

Bring a blanket or low chair if you want to sit on the plaza or grass area.

Dress for chilly November evenings — a light jacket, scarf or hat can help.

Check for event-specific bag/policy rules via The Star website (empty bags/backpacks might be easier to pass security).

Consider dining or shopping in The Star District before or after the show for a full outing.

🚗 Parking & Getting There Parking is available onsite and free for the event. [Frisco] Address for GPS: 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX 75034. For best flow: enter via The Star district parking entrances, follow signs to event parking. Try to avoid last-minute arrivals for easier access. Tip: After parking, walk toward Tostitos Championship Plaza where the show is, and look for signage or event staff guiding guests.

🛍️ What Else to Do at The Star District Make your evening more than just the show — The Star District offers lots of fun: Dine at one of the 30+ restaurants in the district: perfect for a pre-show meal or post-show treat.

Shop holiday gifts or Cowboys-themed gear at The Star shops.

Explore the campus: The Ford Center, Cowboys World Headquarters, fun photo spots and holiday décor throughout the district.

Make it a family outing — bring kids, grandparents, friends — there’s something for everyone.

🎬 Why It’s a Must-See Because it blends holiday sparkle with local culture, sports spirit and community vibes. Whether you’re a Cowboys fan or just love festive lights and live performances, this event gives you a memory-making night out. It’s free, it’s festive, and it’s right in Frisco’s backyard.

Sources: The Star in Frisco official event page, Frisco Lifestyle magazine. Updated November 2025.