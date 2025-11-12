Queen Latifah Tells All on New ReLiving Single Podcast Episode

A new episode of the ReLiving Single podcast is giving fans a wave of nostalgia as the Queen gives insight on the show with her former castmates.

On Wednesday, Queen Latifah joined her former Living Single co-stars and podcast hosts, Erika Alexander and Kim Coles, in a conversation reflecting on the show and revealing details on the fan-favorite sitcom.

The actress and musician said she created two theme songs for the show, and that they were “completely different” from each other.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She said that she had done a song that was more soulful when the show was originally named My Girls. She said that when the name was changed to Living Single, she had to “take it back to the lab” and rework the theme.

“I was just thinking about Living Single. I’m thinking about what we’re doing. What is it like, these four girls doing their thing?” she said. Latifah said that rapper and producer Def Jef also helped her with the idea of the new theme.

“It was a mixture of his hip-hop beat with these beautiful notes and a little bit of jazz at the end that was perfect,” she added.

Queen Latifah, who played the headstrong magazine publisher Khadijah James and cousin to Synclaire James (played by Coles), also spoke on how Alexander landed her role as the beloved Maxine Shaw, “Attorney At Law.”

Alexander joked that Latifah just “found her on the street,” and she got the role by accident.

According to Latifah, Alexander’s coming into the role of Maxine was perfect, and how she reshaped the energy of the cast.

Living Single originally aired on Fox from 1993 to 1998, following six friends living in a Brooklyn brownstone. The show became a fan-favorite, highlighting young Black professionals in a genuine, authentic way, navigating relationships, careers and identity.

Other castmates have also appeared on the ReLiving Single podcast, including TC Carson, who played stockbroker Kyle Barker, John Henton, who played handyman Overton Jones, and Kim Fields, who played as classy and self-assured Regine Hunter.

New episodes of ReLiving Single air weekly on Wednesdays and can be found on YouTube and everywhere you get podcasts.

You can check out the latest episode below.









Queen Latifah Tells All on New ReLiving Single Podcast Episode was originally published on foxync.com