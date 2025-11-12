Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Atlanta rapper B.o.B, known for hits like “Airplanes” and “Nothin’ on You,” is facing serious allegations of sexual assault.

As reported by CBS affiliate KFMB-TV, a Texas woman, referred to as “Jane” in legal documents, has filed a lawsuit claiming the artist assaulted her in a downtown San Diego hotel suite after his April 2025 performance at the California Beer Festival.

According to the lawsuit, Jane, a cancer survivor, credits B.o.B’s music with helping her through her treatment. She attended the concert with her cousin, viewing it as a celebration of her recovery. After being invited onstage to dance during the performance, Jane was approached by B.o.B’s manager and invited to an after-party at the Westin Hotel in the Gaslamp District.

The lawsuit alleges that Jane and her cousin arrived at the hotel around 3 a.m. While at the party, Jane claims she was offered drugs, which she declined. When her cousin left the room briefly, Jane alleges that B.o.B, whose real name is Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., began to grope her and attempted to force himself on her. The assault reportedly ended when the artist’s manager interrupted, allowing Jane to escape.

The lawsuit also accuses B.o.B’s entourage of failing to protect Jane, despite being aware of the artist’s alleged intentions. CBS 8 has reached out to B.o.B’s representatives for comment but has not yet received a response.

This story is developing, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.

RELATED: B.o.B. on 15 Years of Music, Reinvention, and His New EP

B.o.B Accused of Sexual Assault Following San Diego Concert was originally published on hotspotatl.com