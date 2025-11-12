Listen Live
Thousands of North Texas Kids Face Deportation Threats

Immigrant families in the DFW could face major changes as policies tighten and ripple through local communities.

Published on November 12, 2025

Rally Opposes Family Separation at Border
Source: UCG / Getty

Thousands of families across North Texas could feel the impact of changing immigration policies, according to new data from the Migration Policy Institute.

The report estimates about 44,000 school-aged children in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties are living in the U.S. without legal status. Another 218,000 people live in homes with children under 18 who could also be affected.

Statewide, Texas ranks second in the country for the number of immigrants without legal status — close to 2 million people, just behind California. The study also found that nearly 1 million kids in Texas live with at least one parent who doesn’t have legal status.

“These are children of all backgrounds. Some were born here, some weren’t,” said Valerie Lecarte, a senior policy analyst with the Migration Policy Institute. “Even the fear of enforcement can take a toll on entire communities.”

Locally, Dallas County has the largest number of people living without legal status — about 319,000, followed by Tarrant County with 127,000, Collin County with 43,000, and Denton County with 35,000.

The issue isn’t just about families — it’s also hitting Texas businesses. A survey from the Dallas Federal Reserve found that one in five Texas businesses say recent immigration changes have made it harder to find or keep workers. Nearly 60% said they can’t hire enough qualified employees because many don’t have work permits or legal status.

With more Texas companies relying on immigrant workers, experts say the effects of immigration policy are being felt everywhere — from classrooms and homes to job sites across the state.

