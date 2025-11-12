Because silence shouldn’t be the price of strength.

📅 Why November Matters

Each November, Men’s Mental Health Month reminds us to check in, speak up, and support one another.

While physical health often gets attention — think “Movember” mustaches — emotional wellness can still be overlooked.

The truth is, men face some of the highest rates of depression and suicide, yet are often the least likely to seek help.

[NIMH Source]