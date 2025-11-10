Listen Live
Monaleo on Tour, Motherhood & 'Who Did the Body'

Monaleo on Tour, Motherhood & 'Who Did the Body'

Rising rapper Monaleo opens up about balancing her music career and motherhood while promoting her latest single 'Who Did the Body'.

Published on November 10, 2025

POTC Monaleo Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Houston’s own Monaleo recently stopped by “Posted On the Corner,” chopping it up with DJ Misses and Incognito about her whirlwind career, new music, and personal growth. The multi-talented artist, who has toured with Don Toliver, gave an inside look at her journey, which beautifully balances fearless confidence and heartfelt vulnerability.

Monaleo is gearing up for the release of her project, “Who Did the Body,” a title deeply rooted in Black culture. She explained the phrase is a common expression of admiration, a perfect fit for her bold artistic statement. Fans can also look forward to her upcoming tour, a testament to her rising star power.


Beyond her hit tracks, Monaleo is evolving as an artist, incorporating more singing into her work and preparing to explore new themes in her music. She’s not just a rapper; she’s a wife, a mother, and even an aspiring funeral director who was once enrolled in mortuary science. This unique blend of ambitions shapes her powerful perspective.

Monaleo spoke passionately about promoting Black unity and love, creating spaces for celebration, and using her platform to speak out. Her goal is to be a fearless example for her son and to encourage others to keep pushing forward.

As she balances motherhood and a thriving career, which now includes voice acting, Monaleo remains focused on creating a peaceful home and being present in every moment.

Monaleo on Tour, Motherhood & ‘Who Did the Body’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

