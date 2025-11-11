Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Questlove Reveals Posthumous D'Angelo Album In The Works

Questlove Reveals Posthumous D’Angelo Album In The Works

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Red Carpet
Source: Eric Thayer / Getty

Muscian and filmmaker Questlove teased that a new album by the late soul icon D’Angelo is in the works.

Questlove spoke about the possibility of the new posthumous album from the R&B star this past weekend at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in Los Angeles.

“You’ll see soon,” He stated, hinting that vaulted music from D’Angelo could be released, “It’s always the sound of yesterday, but for the future. This record is no different.”

It is unclear whether the forthcoming album will consist of fully released songs completed by D’Angelo or if Questlove will complete unfinished work. A title or release date of the posthumous project has also not been revealed.

Earlier this month, D’Angelo was laid to rest in Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 1. The neo-soul legend passed away Oct. 14 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Several artists, including Questlove, Stevie Wonder, and Lauryn Hill, among several family and friends, attended the private service to pay their respects to the late singer.

SEE ALSO

Questlove Reveals Posthumous D’Angelo Album In The Works was originally published on foxync.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

6ix9ine Takes Big L For Making Jokes On Demi Lovato's Addiction Battle

6ix9ine Takes Big L For Making Jokes On Demi Lovato’s Addiction Battle

Hip-Hop Wired
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Diddy's FCI Fort Dix Intake Photo Surfaces Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan

Hip-Hop Wired
Rick Ross Media Mixer

Young M.A “Thumpers,” Fivio Foreign “Hungry For It” & More | Daily Visuals 11.10.25

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Sports

Mavericks Fire General Manager Nico Harrison

Celebrity

Ah SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

iOne Local Sales| 4Batz | 2025-09-18
Contests

Register to Win Tickets to 4BATZ

Entertainment

Pluto Talks ‘Pluto World,’ NBA YoungBoy Collab, and Growth on Morning Hustle

News

Rep. Mike Johnson Says He Sees No ‘Path’ For Trump To Run In 2028…Because, Duh!

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close