Dallas-Area High School Football Playoff Schedule

Check out the Dallas-area high school football playoff matchups

Published on November 10, 2025

Thursday


Nov 13, 2025
Crandall vs South Oak Cliff
Kincaide
7:30 PM
Thursday
Nov 13, 2025

Thursday


Nov 13, 2025
Frisco Panther Creek vs Carter
Plano Kimbrough Stadium
7:15 PM

Thursday


Nov 13, 2025
Seagoville vs Terrell
Terrell Stadium
7:00 PM

Thursday


Nov 13, 2025
8-4A
Sulphur Springs Vs Kimball
Mesquite Memorial
7:30 PM

Thursday


Nov 13, 2025
5-5A
Hillcrest Vs Midlothian Heritage
Midlothian Heritage Stadium
7:00 PM

Thursday


Nov 13, 2025
8-4A
Celina Vs Pinkston
Loos Stadium
7:00 PM

Friday


Nov 14, 2025
8-4A
Paris Vs Lincoln
Princeton Stadium
7:00 PM

Friday


Nov 14, 2025
5-5A
Ennis Vs Woodrow Wilson
Forester Stadium
7:00 PM

