Kanye West Apologizes To Rabbi For Anti-Semitic Remarks

The unpredictable personality of Kanye West, aka Ye, has seemingly taken a turn. Recent footage shows the rapper meeting with a prominent rabbi, in which Kanye West apologizes for his past antisemitic remarks. The move is the latest step in his effort to reconcile with the Jewish community after years of damaging public statements.

The meeting between Ye and celebrity Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto occurred in New York and was captured in a video that has circulated widely on social media. This is not the first time Ye has offered remorse, but this in-person meeting marks a significant public display of accountability for the pain his words have caused.

As previously reported, Ye’s antisemitic rants began in 2022 when he famously posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he would be going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” This tweet, among others, sparked widespread condemnation and led to the immediate termination of his lucrative partnership with Adidas, costing him his billionaire status overnight. His antisemitic rhetoric continued, with him praising Adolf Hitler, promoting a swastika design, and even releasing a song titled “Heil Hitler” earlier this year.

Kanye West Apologizes And Says Bipolar Disorder Caused Extremism

According to TheShadeRoom, during his conversation with Rabbi Pinto, which was conducted with the assistance of a translator, Ye attributed his extreme behavior to his bipolar disorder diagnosis. West apologizes for his actions, specifically linking them to his bipolar disorder.

“I feel really blessed to be able to sit here with you today and just take accountability,” Ye said. “I was dealing with some various issues, bipolar, also, so it would take the ideas I had and take them to an extreme where I would forget about the protection of the people around me, or myself.”

Ye further explained that he feels there is a lack of awareness about the severity of bipolar disorder and how it manifests, comparing his actions to those of a misbehaving child whose mess the parent is responsible for cleaning up.

“So it’s like if you left the house and you left your kid at the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen… and when you get back, it’s your responsibility ’cause that’s your child. And that’s the way that I looked at it.” He called the reality a “big deal” and stressed the importance of his decision to “come and take accountability for all of the things that [he’s] said.”

Rabbi Pinto welcomed Ye, and in turn, wished him “good things” upon him and others moving forward, describing Ye as “a very good man.” The two concluded their meeting with a hug.

However, this is not the first time West has attempted to rectify his actions. He issued a similar apology in December 2023, posting a message in Hebrew on social media where he sincerely apologized to the Jewish community.

In response to this latest apology, other artists have weighed in. Ty Dolla $ign, appearing on a stream, supported the move toward forgiveness.

“If he apologized, man, you gotta take it serious, man. I’m a forgiving type of motherf****r… God forgives, bro, so we should all forgive. You can’t be holding s**t over people forever. If he wants to take accountability, he took accountability; forgive him.”

