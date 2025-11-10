💃🕺 DFWYAS Dance Night — Bachata & Salsa (Sat, Nov 15) 🌟

Move, connect, and feel the rhythm — a welcoming night of Bachata and Salsa for all levels in the Dallas–Fort Worth area. 🎶✨

📅 Event Snapshot Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025 Times: 3:00 PM — Saturday Bachata (beginner friendly) 5:00–7:00 PM — Beginner & Intermediate Salsa Location: DFW Young & Social (DFWYAS), 2309 Springlake Rd, Suite 600, Farmers Branch — check the DFWYAS events page for exact room/entering instructions.

✨ Why Go? (Community Vibes + Culture) This is more than steps — it’s a space to celebrate Latin rhythm, meet neighbors, and build real connections. Whether you’re new to dance or you’ve been moving for years, DFWYAS focuses on making classes welcoming, inclusive, and fun. Bring a friend or show up solo — you’ll leave lighter and more connected. ❤️

📝 What to Expect Friendly instructors who break moves down so beginners can follow along.

Mix of technique, partner work, and social dancing practice.

Crowd: young adults and community members looking to learn, socialize, and celebrate Latin culture.

Price & registration: Visit DFWYAS — All Events for current fees, RSVP info, and class policies.

🎒 How to Prepare Wear comfy clothes and shoes you can pivot in (dance shoes or sneakers with smooth soles work well).

Bring water and a light snack.

Arrive 10–15 minutes early to check in and warm up.

Open mind + smile = best dance partner. 😄

📸 Share the Love Love Lifestyle? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Grab a clip or a pic, tag @DFWYoungSocial and use #DFWYAS so the community can vibe with you. If you want, add a short caption like: “First bachata & I’m hooked — see you on the dance floor! 💃✨”

💬 Final Invite Bring your energy, bring your friends, and let’s honor our rhythms together. Whether you’re learning your first basic or spinning through turns, DFWYAS is a sweet spot to celebrate Latin culture and community in DFW. ¡Nos vemos en la pista! 🌺

Want this formatted as a 30–60 second IG Reel script (with on-screen text & music cue suggestions)? Say the word and I’ll make it pop. 🔥