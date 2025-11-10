Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

💃🕺 DFWYAS Dance Night — Bachata & Salsa (Sat, Nov 15) 🌟

💃🕺 DFWYAS Dance Night — Bachata & Salsa (Sat, Nov 15) 🌟

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLOMBIA-DANCE-SALSA-FESTIVAL

Source: JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / Getty

Move, connect, and feel the rhythm — a welcoming night of Bachata and Salsa for all levels in the Dallas–Fort Worth area. 🎶✨

📅 Event Snapshot

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Times: 3:00 PM — Saturday Bachata (beginner friendly)

5:00–7:00 PM — Beginner & Intermediate Salsa

Location: DFW Young & Social (DFWYAS), 2309 Springlake Rd, Suite 600, Farmers Branch — check the DFWYAS events page for exact room/entering instructions.

✨ Why Go? (Community Vibes + Culture)

This is more than steps — it’s a space to celebrate Latin rhythm, meet neighbors, and build real connections. Whether you’re new to dance or you’ve been moving for years, DFWYAS focuses on making classes welcoming, inclusive, and fun. Bring a friend or show up solo — you’ll leave lighter and more connected. ❤️

📝 What to Expect

  • Friendly instructors who break moves down so beginners can follow along.
  • Mix of technique, partner work, and social dancing practice.
  • Crowd: young adults and community members looking to learn, socialize, and celebrate Latin culture.
  • Price & registration: Visit DFWYAS — All Events for current fees, RSVP info, and class policies.

🎒 How to Prepare

  • Wear comfy clothes and shoes you can pivot in (dance shoes or sneakers with smooth soles work well).
  • Bring water and a light snack.
  • Arrive 10–15 minutes early to check in and warm up.
  • Open mind + smile = best dance partner. 😄

📸 Share the Love

Grab a clip or a pic, tag @DFWYoungSocial and use #DFWYAS so the community can vibe with you. If you want, add a short caption like: “First bachata & I’m hooked — see you on the dance floor! 💃✨”

🔗 Helpful Links

💬 Final Invite

Bring your energy, bring your friends, and let’s honor our rhythms together. Whether you’re learning your first basic or spinning through turns, DFWYAS is a sweet spot to celebrate Latin culture and community in DFW. ¡Nos vemos en la pista! 🌺

Want this formatted as a 30–60 second IG Reel script (with on-screen text & music cue suggestions)? Say the word and I’ll make it pop. 🔥
SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

OutKast Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Andre 3000 Gets Emotional

Hip-Hop Wired
Max B

The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

Hip-Hop Wired
Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA

Rod Wave Arrested On Drug & Weapon Charges Just After Grammy Nod Annoucement

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 22, 2025

Jeremy Renner Accused Of Sending Unsolicited Nude Photos & Threats To Call ICE On Chinese Filmmaker

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
COLOMBIA-DANCE-SALSA-FESTIVAL
Lifestyle

💃🕺 DFWYAS Dance Night — Bachata & Salsa (Sat, Nov 15) 🌟

News

Rep. Mike Johnson Says He Sees No ‘Path’ For Trump To Run In 2028…Because, Duh!

Contests

Register To Win Tickets To See Gunna Wun World Tour

14 Items
Sports

Ja Morant Ignites NBA World After Calling Out Kendrick Perkins For Saying He Doesn’t “F-ck with Ja” Anymore

Floyd Mayweather, Chingy and Hoopz of "Flava Flav Show" at BET
Pop Culture

R.I.P. Posta Boy: Freestyle Friday Legend Passes Away at 43

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close