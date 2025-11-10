Hidden Fall Spots to Explore Around DFW Before the Cold Sets In

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty

DALLAS–FORT WORTH, TX — The temps are finally dropping, the skies are clear, and that Texas sun ain’t trying to melt you every time you step outside. That means one thing: fall mode activated 🍂





Before winter fully checks in, now’s the time to hit the trails, parks, and hidden outdoor gems around the Metroplex. Whether you’re trying to clear your head, grab some fall pics for the ‘Gram, or just chill somewhere peaceful, DFW got some lowkey spots worth checking out.



1. Cedar Ridge Preserve (South Dallas)





If you want a quick escape without leaving the city, this one’s it. Just 20 minutes from downtown Dallas, you’ll find nine miles of trails, forest views, and actual hills (yes, we got those). Perfect for a solo hike or a quiet date with nature.





Pro tip: Hit it early morning or right before sunset — that skyline glow over the trees is wild.





2. Airfield Falls Conservation Park (Fort Worth)







This one’s tucked near NAS JRB Fort Worth and has one of the only natural waterfalls in the area. Great spot for photos, picnics, or taking the kids for a quick adventure. Bring a hoodie — the shade stays cool even in the afternoon.





3. Arbor Hills Nature Preserve (Plano)







If you’re in North Dallas or Collin County, Arbor Hills is the move. Wide trails, bike paths, creeks, and open skies that make you forget you’re surrounded by suburbs.





Pro tip: Go around golden hour and post up on the observation tower. That view hits every time.







4. Trinity River Audubon Center (South Dallas)





This one’s underrated. It’s peaceful, it’s quiet, and it’s loaded with wildlife. Five miles of walking trails, boardwalks, and birdwatching spots that make it perfect for a Sunday reset.







5. Eagle Mountain Park (Lake Worth)





For the folks who like a challenge — this park is a hike. Literally. Rolling hills, rocky paths, and views of the lake that make you feel like you’re somewhere way out in the country. Bring water, good shoes, and a camera.







Fall Vibes Checklist



Hoodies

Bluetooth speaker

Thermos of something warm

Good playlist

Someone worth walking with







The Bottom Line







Fall don’t last long in Texas — one week it’s 80°, the next you’re scraping frost off your windshield. So enjoy the chill while it’s here.





DFW’s got more hidden beauty than people think. You just gotta step outside and find it.







Written By JuugMasterJay

Catch me inside The Red Room, Saturdays 7 PM on 97.9 The Beat.

IG: @JuugMasterJay