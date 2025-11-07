Gospel and Christian Artists Shine Bright In 2026 GRAMMY Nominations

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

The GRAMMYs are once again celebrating faith, inspiration, and the power of music that uplifts the soul. This year’s nominees in the Gospel and Contemporary Christian categories reflect the depth and diversity of today’s faith-filled sounds, from church choirs to contemporary worship, and from gospel greats to new voices carrying the message of hope to a new generation.

Below are the nominees for the 2026 GRAMMYs:

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Do It Again — Kirk Franklin (Kirk Franklin, songwriter)

Church — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend (Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters)

Still Live — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts (Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters)

Amen — Pastor Mike Jr. (Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters)

Come Jesus Come — CeCe Winans featuring Shirley Caesar



Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

I Know A Name — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake (Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, songwriters)

YOUR WAY’S BETTER — Forrest Frank (Forrest Frank & Pera, songwriters)

Hard Fought Hallelujah — Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll (Chris Brown, Jason Bradley Deford, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings & Brandon Lake, songwriters)

Headphones — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I. (Bongo ByTheWay, Clifford Harris, William Roderick Miller, Lecrae Moore, Michael Render & Tyshane Thompson, songwriters)

Amazing — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton (PJ Morton & Darrel Walls, songwriters)

