Ja Rule Throws His Support Behind Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

Ja Rule Throws His Support Behind Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Amid Zohran's Beef With 50 Cent

Given the state of his career, Ja Rule would benefit from Zohran Mamdani's policies just like the rest of us struggling New Yorkers too. Just sayin'...

Published on November 7, 2025

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2025 - Inside
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

With most New Yorkers celebrating the meteoric rise of the new mayor of the Big Apple, Zohran Mamdani, many other politicians and celebrities have made their disdain for the democratic socialist well known, most notably 50 Cent.

So when Zohran walked out to Ja Rule’s “New York” to deliver his victory speech, the moment wasn’t lost on Hip-Hoppers who were aware of 50’s beef with Mamdani. And sure enough, Ja Rule has weighed in on the situation.

According to Complex, Ja Rule took to his Instagram Stories to show his love and support to Mayor-elect Mamdani and shared a clip of the new mayor of New York using his last radio hit (no shots) as his victory song, along with a mechanical arm and 100-point emojis. No doubt adding fuel to the fire between 50 Cent and Zohran, Ja Rule banked on the moment, as Lord knows the man needs some publicity, as his Verzuz battle with Fat Joe did next to nothing for his music catalogue just a few years ago (again, no shots).

While 50 Cent no doubt is upset that Mamdani wants to tax millionaires in New York 2% of their earnings (which would translate to $20,000 per $1 million made), most New Yorkers are fine with the tax hike, as most of us do not make anywhere near that amount of money and the taxes would go to public services that are desperately needed.

Still, 50 Cent doesn’t play about his money. After Mamdani’s historic victory, Fiddy took to his IG page to declare New York City dead, as he knows his pockets are about to get a little lighter.

Multimillionaires really hate paying taxes don’t they?

What do y’all think about 50 Cent’s beef with Mayor Zohran Mamdani? Justified or unnecessary? Let us know in the comments section below.

Ja Rule Throws His Support Behind Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Amid Zohran’s Beef With 50 Cent was originally published on hiphopwired.com

