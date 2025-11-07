Listen Live
Close
News

Ice Spice Drops 'Pretty Privilege', Fans Claim She's Dissed Cardi B

Ice Spice Drops ‘Pretty Privilege’, Fans Claim She’s Sneak Dissing Cardi B

Ice Spice drops “Pretty Privilege,” and people assume that she may be throwing some shots.

Published on November 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kate Spade New York & NYLON to Host "Holiday Duo-ets" Celebration
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Ice Spice drops “Pretty Privilege,” and people assume that she may be throwing some shots.

Let’s rewind a bit, back in September, Cardi B released her sophomore album, “AM I THE DRAMA?”, which has had great commercial success. On the track, “Pretty & Petty,” Cardi dissed Bia, calling her a nobody, “Name five BIA songs, gun pointing’ to your head, Baow, I’m dead.” Following that diss, there was a leaked phone conversation between Bardi and Ice Spice’s manager, James Rosemend Jr.

The Bronx rapper did not hold back and told James he would put the paws on Ice Spice, “I’ma beat her the f*ck up. I’ma knock her the f*ck out. All y’all. I’ma beat her a**. I’ma get Riot beat up by my n*ggas. Y’all gonna see what the f*ck is up. Y’all think I’m f*cking p*ssy a** Latto?”

Big Latto caught some strays.

Related Stories

Cardi immediately went back and clarified that it’s all love between her and Latto. Once the phone call got leaked (cough, cough), Spice dropped a snippet on X to “Pretty Privilege,” captioning it with a yawn emoji. Seemingly unbothered by Big Bardi’s threats to put hands on her. A certain line in the snippet had fans alleging that it may be directed to Cardi, “She might talk sh*t on the Gram, but she won’t talk it to my face.”

When the song officially dropped, another line seemed to reference a different New York rapper named Stunna Sandy, saying, “I know she wanna be me, but she is not doing it well”. From the jump, many people say her music favors Ice Spice’s style.

SEE ALSO

Ice Spice Drops ‘Pretty Privilege’, Fans Claim She’s Sneak Dissing Cardi B was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Diddy's FCI Fort Dix Intake Photo Surfaces Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan

Hip-Hop Wired
Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Salt-N-Pepa Takes Shot At "The Industry" Over Streaming Rights

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity

Ah SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

Entertainment

From Snowfall to Stardom: Gail Bean’s Glow-Up

Floyd Mayweather, Chingy and Hoopz of "Flava Flav Show" at BET
Pop Culture

R.I.P. Posta Boy: Freestyle Friday Legend Passes Away at 43

14 Items
Sports

Ja Morant Ignites NBA World After Calling Out Kendrick Perkins For Saying He Doesn’t “F-ck with Ja” Anymore

News

Rep. Mike Johnson Says He Sees No ‘Path’ For Trump To Run In 2028…Because, Duh!

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close