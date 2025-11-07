Listen Live
Trump Admin to Pay Full SNAP Benefits

The Trump administration will issue full November SNAP benefits despite fighting court orders durring the ongoing government shutdown.

Published on November 7, 2025

President Trump Meets With Visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
In the latest news, SNAP benefits are being paid out for November. The Donald Trump administration says that it will pay full food benefits for November despite its continuous effort to fight various court orders.

Republicans continue to blame the democrats for this shutdown, as well as blaming them for nearly 40 million Americans losing SNAP benefits. Considering that republicans were the ones to create their “one big beautiful bill,” which pretty much destroyed the safety net in the form of government benefits, which cuts SNAP down to the bone.

SNAP benefits stopped going out on November 1st. Though we’ve had government shutdowns before, it has never gotten this far to the point of SNAP benefits stopping. When the government has shut down in the past the administration in charge has either sent out benefits early of the shut down didn’t last long enough for benefits to stop or they tapped into the emergency fund which is what Donald trump has been ordered to do several times in wich they’ve said they’re not considering this an emergency and they wont be tapping into the fund that will allow people to receive partial benefits.

Programs like WIC are being funded; they found about $300 million to continue paying their recipients. Republicans continue saying, “ the best way for the benefits to be paid on time is for the Democrats to end their shutdown.” Democrats are continuing with the shutdown because republicans refuse to make a deal when it comes to healthcare.

The USDA, which administers SNAP benefits, says it’s “working towards implementing November 2025 full benefit issuances”  in response to the court order.

