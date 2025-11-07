Dallas Events And Festivals You Cant Miss
Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center – Town Hall
Join the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Master Plan Community update. Come learn about the latest project updates and how our reimagined Convention Center will transform Dallas. We want to hear from you. Refreshments will be served!
When: November 10, 2025 | 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Location: Nash Davis Recreation Center | 3710 North Hampton Road Dallas, TX 75212
For questions, please contact Amplify Dallas at amplifydallas@perkinswill.com.
Adidas and the I AM a Golfer Foundation Invite Dallas Youth to “Play with Purpose” at the Adidas Junior Golf Experience at Cedar Crest Golf Course
Dallas, TX — November 8, 2025 — On the historic fairways of Cedar Crest Golf Course,
where legends like Walter Hagen and Gene Sarazen, and Charles Sifford and Lee Elder once walked, a new generation of golfers will take their first swings.
The I AM a Golfer Foundation, in partnership with Adidas Golf, proudly presents the Adidas Junior Golf Experience at Cedar Crest, a free, community-powered celebration of youth, sport, and opportunity designed to inspire kids to Play with Purpose.
Open to youth ages 7–17, the event transforms Cedar Crest’s practice facilities into an interactive learning playground filled with golf skill stations, team games, music, and mentorship from Golf Professionals. Participants will rotate through themed zones such as Putting, Chipping, and Full Swing, plus the Inspiration Zone—a space dedicated to confidence,leadership, and self-esteem.
Throughout the day, families will enjoy a community cookout featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, and fresh-baked cookies. Junior golfers will receive Adidas swag bags and have opportunities to win Callaway golf clubs, raffle prizes, and free junior golf lessons at Cedar Crest.
Participation is free, but space is limited.
To register or learn more, visit http://www.iamagolfer.com or email info@iamagolfer.com.
About the I AM a Golfer Foundation
Co-Founded in 2018 by Ira Molayo and Dave Ridley, the I AM a Golfer Foundation (IAMGF) creates life-changing opportunities through golf by combining access, education, and mentorship. Headquartered at Cedar Crest Golf Course in Southern Dallas, IAMGF uses the game as a platform to inspire confidence, build community, and create pathways to success for youth and young adults.
About Cedar Crest Golf Course
Designed by A.W. Tillinghast and host of the 1927 PGA Championship, Cedar Crest Golf Course remains a proud landmark of Dallas golf. Today, it stands as both a historic course and a community hub, uniting players of all backgrounds through the shared joy and purpose of the game.
Panda Fest
Nov 7–9 | Carpenter Park
Panda fest is an outdoor Asian food festival with experiential activities, tastings, and market fairs.Panda Fest will feature cultural performances, live music, dance shows, and DJs to close out each night.
Lets Talk Trash
10am at Main Street Garden this Saturday. Free to the public
Dallad Food Fest
Dallas Foodies!! This one is for you…
The 2025 Dallas Food Fest is Saturday Nov 8th….
This festival is all things surrounding Food so please come hungry!! Our festival will stretch over 8 Hours with tons of participating vendors. Outside of food there will be plenty of fun including Live Music from some of Texas best bands! Make plans to be at the Dallas Food Fest
-LIVE BANDS & ENTERTAINMENT
-VARIETY OF FOOD VENDORS
-GAMES, CONTESTS &GIVEAWAYS
-KIDS 8 AND UNDER ARE FREE
Weekend Round Up
Integrate: Full Body Strength Saturday, November 8 | 9 AM 📍 The Eye at The Joule | 1601 Main St.
