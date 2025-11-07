Listen Live
National

Farmers’ Almanac to Cease Publication After 208 Years

The iconic Farmers’ Almanac, a staple in American homes since 1818, has announced that its 2026 edition will be its last.

Published on November 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Farmers Almanac
Source: Portland Press Herald / Getty

Farmers’ Almanac to Cease Publication After 208 Years

The iconic Farmers’ Almanac, a staple in American homes since 1818, has announced that its 2026 edition will be its last.

Citing rising financial pressures and the challenges of competing in today’s digital-first media landscape, the publication will close its doors after 208 years of providing weather forecasts, gardening tips, and folk wisdom.

Founded by David Young and Jacob Mann, the Maine-based Farmers’ Almanac has long been celebrated for its unique long-range weather predictions, derived from a secret formula involving sunspots, lunar cycles, and planetary positions.

Over the years, it has also offered practical advice, trivia, and natural remedies, becoming a trusted resource for farmers, gardeners, and weather enthusiasts.

Despite its loyal readership, the almanac struggled to keep pace with the shift to digital platforms, where real-time weather updates and lifestyle content dominate.

The costs of printing and distribution, coupled with declining newsstand sales, further compounded its challenges.

Editor Sandi Duncan expressed gratitude to readers, stating:

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the end of what has been an annual tradition in millions of homes for hundreds of years.”

The 2026 edition will mark the end of an era, closing a remarkable chapter in American publishing history.

SEE ALSO

Farmers’ Almanac to Cease Publication After 208 Years was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

DOJ Reveals Blocked Epstein Files Highly Damaging For Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
LV TOUCH COLLECTION

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Touch Collection Redefines Men’s Luxury Bags

Hip-Hop Wired
Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend

Adin Ross Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Abuse, Wack 100 Calls Him Racist

Hip-Hop Wired
UEFA Champions League 2023/24 FINALBorussia Dortmund v Real Madrid

Man Who Claimed Jay-Z Was His Father Has Paternity Suit Tossed

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
79 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Police Lights Outside
Hollywood Zay

Massive Brawl Erupts at Texas Bass Pro Shop Grand Opening

Steward Speaker Series: Common
Entertainment

Common’s Origin Story: When the Rapper Fell for Hip-Hop

Cold New Icon Design Creative
Lifestyle

Fall Mode: DFW Gets a Cold Wake-Up Call This Weekend

92Q Fall Fest 2017
Entertainment

21 Savage Earns Rare RIAA Milestones with 13 New Certifications

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close