Big Sean Denies He's Moved On Amid Jhené Aiko Split Speculation

Big Sean Says He’s ‘Never Met’ Rumored Rebound Amid Jhené Aiko Split Speculation: ‘I Don’t Know Why The F**k She Was So Close To Me’

Published on November 7, 2025

The rumor mill is swirling with claims that Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have called it quits, and the Detroit rapper is addressing at least one of the rumors surrounding them.

The longtime couple have been collaborating on music and dating on and off since the release of their joint album, Twenty88, in 2016. In November 2022, the musicians announced the arrival of their son, Noah Hasani, on Instagram.

In the years since, the couple has been quiet about their relationship, and in recent days, rumors have started swirling that the pair called it quits. While it’s not exactly clear where the speculation started, Sean only further fueled the chatter when he was seen in a video next to a rumored new fling.

Footage of the rapper and the mystery woman went viral, paired with claims Sean left Jhené for this new girl. Things got so blown out of proportion that Detroit felt the need to set the record straight–though he didn’t speak on his relationship status.

The headline on an Instagram post shared by No Skips Tea read: “Damn! Big Sean Spotted With Alleged New Girlfriend After Wasting Jhene Aiko’s Time for 10 Years.”

The post contained a clip of footage from a livestream hosted by YouTuber N3on, showing Sean enter a room filled with people, including a woman who was standing closely by him.

The rapper didn’t interact with the woman, but fans still ran with the idea that he had a new girlfriend, which led to Sean leaving two comments under the post to clear things up.

“Yeah unfortunately i never met this person in my life lol,” he wrote in his first comment.

The second read,

“This girl was standing next to @hitboy who is cut out the video. I dont know why the f**k she was so close to me though. I didnt see it at all til i saw this video and can understand the frustrations. Smh 😂. But i dont even know this person at all.”

While Sean was adamant about shutting down any romance rumors, he didn’t comment on his status with Jhené. Having been together for so long without a ring, fans were already questioning their relationship, which Sean commented on last year.

In August 2024, Charlamagne Tha God asked Sean why he hadn’t married Aiko, which is when the rapper shut down claims he and Aiko had “a secret industry marriage.”

“We’ve had our ups and downs, you know what I’m saying? And I think it’s still finding the right navigation through it all. To me, marriage symbolizes, like, the best relationship,” he said at the time. “I would like to, and I don’t like putting our personal business out there like that either, but there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”

