ASAP Rocky Is Not Dropping ‘Don’t Be Dumb’…Or Is He?

From Dr.Dre’s Detox to the long-rumored Kendrick and Cole collab, Hip-Hop’s seen its share of dream albums that never happened. A$AP Rocky might be joining that list.

Published on November 6, 2025

In the history of Hip-Hop, we have seen artists tease new music, only for said music to never see the light of day.

From Dr. Dre’s Detox to that long-rumored collab album between Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole, it seems that we’ve had our fair share of these ideas failing to reach fruition. Now, A$AP Rocky may be joining this elite group of rappers who decided to tease a project that may or may not happen.

In a recent clip shared by Maurice Kamara with The People Gallery, the Harlem rapper was asked about the progress of his long-overdue fourth LP, “Don’t Be Dumb.” He answered, “Don’t Be Dumb? Never dropping.” The two then burst out into laughter, with Rocky adding, “They gon’ kill us for that one.”

The project, his follow-up to 2018’s “Testing,” was originally slated to be released in August 2024 before being delayed just days before release. At the time, Rocky explained to X, that it was due to leaks and sample clearances. Since then, several tracks have been released, including “Highjack,” “Tailor Swif,” and the J. Cole-assisted “Ruby Rosary.”  His most recent single, “pray4dagang,” was released in July of this year.

In an interview with Numéro Magazine, Rocky admits he’s done sharing release dates for the album, but that it will be worth the wait.

“To be honest, I don’t want to talk about release dates anymore,” he said. “I’d rather let the music speak for itself. One day, you’ll wake up and see what’s coming up. I was a bit foolish giving dates last time… Today, I want to make it clear. You’ll just have to wait and enjoy the record when it’ll come out.”

So, is Flacko planning on a surprise release for the speakers, or will the project go the way of his wifey Rihanna’s “R9” that’s been “in the works” for nearly a decade? The world may never know.

