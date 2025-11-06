Clock It, Queen! Judicious Journalist Gayle King Checks AI Singer’s Creator For Her Lack Of Vocals — ‘But You Can’t Sing’

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Gayle King isn’t holding back when it comes to the growing debate around artificial intelligence (AI) in music. During a recent CBS Mornings interview, the veteran journalist challenged Telisha “Nikki” Jones, the Mississippi poet behind viral AI singer Xania Monet.

With one simple but cutting comment, King said to Jones, “But you can’t sing!” The moment quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with viewers applauding King for asking what many in the music industry have been thinking.

Check out the viral clip below:

Xania Monet, the AI “artist” whose soulful track “How Was I Supposed to Know?” has topped multiple Billboard charts, is part of a growing wave of AI-generated musicians reshaping the soundscape.

As reported by CBS News, Jones, 31, began experimenting with AI just four months ago. She creates her songs by feeding her poetry into an AI music app, guiding the sound through prompts like “female soulful vocals” and “slow tempo R&B.”

The results have earned her a multi-million dollar deal with Hallwood Media and a spot on five Billboard charts, making Xania the first known AI artist to achieve such a feat.

Still, King’s on-air challenge struck a chord: “So in that sense, she’s not a real person,” she told Jones. The poet defended her work, saying, “I still put in the work. AI is just a tool.” The exchange has reignited ongoing discussions about authenticity and creativity in the AI era, particularly for Black women artists who have long fought to be seen and heard in the industry.

Artist Baby Tate chimed in with her own thoughts on the matter, sharing a post on social media about how lazy AI is making certain creators.

Check out her post about the AI singer below:

In an interview with People, Jones said her lyrics are drawn from deeply personal experiences, including the loss of her father when she was eight.

“There’s real emotion and soul put into those lyrics,” she explained, insisting that AI doesn’t replace artistry but expands how creators can tell their stories.

Even as critics like Kehlani call the movement “disrespectful” to working musicians, the viral clip of King challenging Jones has captured a larger truth. Technology might be changing how music is made, but real voices and real questions still matter.

Here’s what Kehlani had to say:

CBS Mornings airs weekdays on CBS starting at 7 a.m. ET.

