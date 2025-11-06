Listen Live
Celebrity

AI Singer Creator Called Out By Journalist Gayle King

Clock It, Queen! Judicious Journalist Gayle King Checks AI Singer’s Creator For Her Lack Of Vocals — ‘But You Can’t Sing’

During a recent CBS Mornings interview, the veteran journalist challenged Telisha “Nikki” Jones,  Mississippi poet behind viral AI singer Xania Monet.

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Gayle King - 27th Annual Angel Ball - Arrivals
Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Gayle King isn’t holding back when it comes to the growing debate around artificial intelligence (AI) in music. During a recent CBS Mornings interview, the veteran journalist challenged Telisha “Nikki” Jones, the Mississippi poet behind viral AI singer Xania Monet.

With one simple but cutting comment, King said to Jones, “But you can’t sing!” The moment quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with viewers applauding King for asking what many in the music industry have been thinking.

Check out the viral clip below:

Xania Monet, the AI “artist” whose soulful track “How Was I Supposed to Know?” has topped multiple Billboard charts, is part of a growing wave of AI-generated musicians reshaping the soundscape.

As reported by CBS News, Jones, 31, began experimenting with AI just four months ago. She creates her songs by feeding her poetry into an AI music app, guiding the sound through prompts like “female soulful vocals” and “slow tempo R&B.”

The results have earned her a multi-million dollar deal with Hallwood Media and a spot on five Billboard charts, making Xania the first known AI artist to achieve such a feat.

Still, King’s on-air challenge struck a chord: “So in that sense, she’s not a real person,” she told Jones. The poet defended her work, saying, “I still put in the work. AI is just a tool.” The exchange has reignited ongoing discussions about authenticity and creativity in the AI era, particularly for Black women artists who have long fought to be seen and heard in the industry.

Artist Baby Tate chimed in with her own thoughts on the matter, sharing a post on social media about how lazy AI is making certain creators.

Check out her post about the AI singer below:

In an interview with People, Jones said her lyrics are drawn from deeply personal experiences, including the loss of her father when she was eight.

“There’s real emotion and soul put into those lyrics,” she explained, insisting that AI doesn’t replace artistry but expands how creators can tell their stories.

Even as critics like Kehlani call the movement “disrespectful” to working musicians, the viral clip of King challenging Jones has captured a larger truth. Technology might be changing how music is made, but real voices and real questions still matter.

Here’s what Kehlani had to say:

CBS Mornings airs weekdays on CBS starting at 7 a.m. ET.

The post Clock It, Queen! Judicious Journalist Gayle King Checks AI Singer’s Creator For Her Lack Of Vocals — ‘But You Can’t Sing’ appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Clock It, Queen! Judicious Journalist Gayle King Checks AI Singer’s Creator For Her Lack Of Vocals — ‘But You Can’t Sing’ was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

Hip-Hop Wired
SiriusXM Pandora Playback with Royce da 5'9"

Royce Da 5'9 Reveals Health Issue That Hindered His Rapping Ability

Hip-Hop Wired
NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Holds Election Night Event

Zohran Mamdani's Victory Music Was Ja Rule's "New York" - 50 Cent Mad

Hip-Hop Wired
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

Hello, It's A BOY: Stefon Diggs Shares Cardi B’s Baby Gender

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
79 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Police Lights Outside
Hollywood Zay

Massive Brawl Erupts at Texas Bass Pro Shop Grand Opening

Steward Speaker Series: Common
Entertainment

Common’s Origin Story: When the Rapper Fell for Hip-Hop

Cold New Icon Design Creative
Lifestyle

Fall Mode: DFW Gets a Cold Wake-Up Call This Weekend

92Q Fall Fest 2017
Entertainment

21 Savage Earns Rare RIAA Milestones with 13 New Certifications

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close