Listen Live
National

Nancy Pelosi Announces Retirement From Congress

Pelosi made history in 2007 as the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House, a role she held twice.

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Story about Prop 50 where Gavin Newsom speaks during a press event.
Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

WASHINGTON — Nancy Pelosi is officially stepping away from Congress. After nearly 40 years representing San Francisco, the former House Speaker says she won’t run for re-election at the end of her current term.

In a video message released Wednesday, Pelosi addressed her constituents directly: “I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know I will not be seeking re-election to Congress.” At 85, she’s closing the chapter on a career that helped shape modern Democratic politics.

Pelosi made history in 2007 as the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House, a role she held twice — most recently from 2019 to 2023.

Her announcement follows days of speculation, especially after Tuesday’s off-year elections. On social media, she posted a photo of the Golden Gate Bridge with a simple message: “Thank you, San Francisco.”

SEE ALSO

Nancy Pelosi Announces Retirement From Congress was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

Hip-Hop Wired
SiriusXM Pandora Playback with Royce da 5'9"

Royce Da 5'9 Reveals Health Issue That Hindered His Rapping Ability

Hip-Hop Wired
NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Holds Election Night Event

Zohran Mamdani's Victory Music Was Ja Rule's "New York" - 50 Cent Mad

Hip-Hop Wired
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

Hello, It's A BOY: Stefon Diggs Shares Cardi B’s Baby Gender

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
79 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Police Lights Outside
Hollywood Zay

Massive Brawl Erupts at Texas Bass Pro Shop Grand Opening

Steward Speaker Series: Common
Entertainment

Common’s Origin Story: When the Rapper Fell for Hip-Hop

Cold New Icon Design Creative
Lifestyle

Fall Mode: DFW Gets a Cold Wake-Up Call This Weekend

92Q Fall Fest 2017
Entertainment

21 Savage Earns Rare RIAA Milestones with 13 New Certifications

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close