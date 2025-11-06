Source: Andrew Chin / Getty

Shaggy on the Ground: Leading Hurricane Relief in Jamaica

Grammy-winning artist Shaggy does more than donate to his homeland after Hurricane Melissa. He’s on the ground, taking action and making an impact. The music icon stays deeply involved in relief, shines a light on urgent needs, and rallies real help for hard-hit communities.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what is happening in your homeland to your people,” Shaggy shared. The stress comes through in his voice. He describes how destroyed hospitals in Falmouth lack soap, syringes, and even gauze. Blocked roads turn two-hour drives into six-hour hauls. These obstacles make helping families even tougher.

Even with chaos all around, Shaggy witnesses the Jamaican spirit shine. People wait calmly in line for supplies, showing strength and unity. Right now, everyone needs tarps and tarpaulins. With roofs gone and rain pouring, families build makeshift shelters. Many households face days without electricity or clean water.

Shaggy partners with the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM.org) and Food for the Poor to bring supplies where families need them most. He urges all of us to keep talking about Jamaica’s crisis. “I’m asking everyone to repost… I want to keep this thing trending,” he said. Every post helps. When the media stops covering it, aid slows down. You can join Shaggy, follow @DiRealShaggy on Instagram and help amplify his updates. With each post, we show up for Jamaica and help power the work to rebuild.

✕

Shaggy on the Ground: Leading Hurricane Melissa Relief in Jamaica was originally published on mymajicdc.com