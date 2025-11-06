Listen Live
News

Shaggy on the Ground: Leading Hurricane Melissa Relief in Jamaica

Grammy-winner Shaggy is on the ground in Jamaica, leading relief efforts and calling for global support after Hurricane Melissa.

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TLC And Shaggy Perform at PNE Amphitheatre
Source: Andrew Chin / Getty

Shaggy on the Ground: Leading Hurricane Relief in Jamaica

Grammy-winning artist Shaggy does more than donate to his homeland after Hurricane Melissa. He’s on the ground, taking action and making an impact. The music icon stays deeply involved in relief, shines a light on urgent needs, and rallies real help for hard-hit communities.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what is happening in your homeland to your people,” Shaggy shared. The stress comes through in his voice. He describes how destroyed hospitals in Falmouth lack soap, syringes, and even gauze. Blocked roads turn two-hour drives into six-hour hauls. These obstacles make helping families even tougher.

Even with chaos all around, Shaggy witnesses the Jamaican spirit shine. People wait calmly in line for supplies, showing strength and unity. Right now, everyone needs tarps and tarpaulins. With roofs gone and rain pouring, families build makeshift shelters. Many households face days without electricity or clean water.

Shaggy partners with the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM.org) and Food for the Poor to bring supplies where families need them most. He urges all of us to keep talking about Jamaica’s crisis. “I’m asking everyone to repost… I want to keep this thing trending,” he said. Every post helps. When the media stops covering it, aid slows down. You can join Shaggy, follow @DiRealShaggy on Instagram and help amplify his updates. With each post, we show up for Jamaica and help power the work to rebuild.

SEE ALSO

Shaggy on the Ground: Leading Hurricane Melissa Relief in Jamaica was originally published on mymajicdc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

Hip-Hop Wired
SiriusXM Pandora Playback with Royce da 5'9"

Royce Da 5'9 Reveals Health Issue That Hindered His Rapping Ability

Hip-Hop Wired
NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Holds Election Night Event

Zohran Mamdani's Victory Music Was Ja Rule's "New York" - 50 Cent Mad

Hip-Hop Wired
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

Hello, It's A BOY: Stefon Diggs Shares Cardi B’s Baby Gender

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
79 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Police Lights Outside
Hollywood Zay

Massive Brawl Erupts at Texas Bass Pro Shop Grand Opening

Steward Speaker Series: Common
Entertainment

Common’s Origin Story: When the Rapper Fell for Hip-Hop

Cold New Icon Design Creative
Lifestyle

Fall Mode: DFW Gets a Cold Wake-Up Call This Weekend

92Q Fall Fest 2017
Entertainment

21 Savage Earns Rare RIAA Milestones with 13 New Certifications

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close