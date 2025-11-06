Listen Live
Kim Kardashian’s Hulu Series All’s Fair Drops Its First Three Episodes

Published on November 6, 2025

Disney+ Hosts London Premiere For Hulu's "Alls Fair" At The Odeon Luxe Leicester Square
Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Kim Kardashian’s New Hulu Series All’s Fair Drops Its First Three Episodes

The wait is over — the highly anticipated legal drama All’s Fair has officially premiered on Hulu, and the first three episodes are streaming now.

Created by Ryan Murphy, the mind behind shows like American Horror Story and Feud, All’s Fair follows an elite, all-female law firm specializing in high-profile divorce cases.

The series gives viewers a front-row seat to luxury, betrayal, and courtroom drama — all set against the glitz and glam of Los Angeles.

The show features an A-list cast, including Kim Kardashian in her first major scripted lead role, alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close.

Together, they bring a mix of star power, style, and intensity that makes the series impossible to ignore.

While early reviews have been mixed — some calling it over-the-top and others praising its visual flair — All’s Fair is already one of the most talked-about shows of the season.

Between its bold storylines, powerhouse performances, and stunning aesthetics, it’s setting the stage for plenty of conversations about women, power, and ambition.

New episodes drop every Tuesday on Hulu through December.

If you’re into courtroom drama, luxury lifestyles, or just love to see Kim K in boss-mode, All’s Fair is worth the watch.

RELATED: Lawyers Are A Girl’s Best Friend: Kim Kardashian, Niecy-Nash Betts, Sarah Paulson & More Open A Firm In The Official ‘All’s Fair’ Teaser Trailer

Kim Kardashian’s Hulu Series All’s Fair Drops Its First Three Episodes was originally published on wtlcfm.com

