Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24
DPD Declines $25M ICE Contract Due to Quotas

DPD Declines $25M ICE Contract Requiring 50 Arrests Daily

Dallas police department rejects lucrative $25 million 284g contract with ICE over controversial arrest quota

Published on November 6, 2025

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux told the City Council Thursday that a $25 million offer from ICE would have effectively required the Dallas Police Department to arrest at least 50 undocumented immigrants every day to qualify for funding. The DPD declines $25M ICE contract requiring 50 arrests daily, a decision driven by concerns over the implications of such a quota. While ICE denies any official quota, Comeaux said the expectation was made clear during discussions about the program.

The deal was tied to the 287(g) program, which lets local cops enforce federal immigration laws. Comeaux had already rejected it, saying it doesn’t fit Dallas’ priorities. He explained that up to 250 officers could have been pulled from regular duties, slowing 911 response times, reducing community engagement, and taking officers off violent crime prevention to chase immigration targets. The DPD declines $25M ICE contract to avoid these negative impacts.

Mayor Eric Johnson called for a joint hearing of the Public Safety and Government Efficiency Committees, emphasizing that policy decisions tied to public dollars should involve elected officials and public input. The DPD declines $25M ICE contract, aligning with this call for responsible decision-making.

Comeaux also noted the financial downside: while officers’ regular hours would be reimbursed, overtime costs for positions left vacant wouldn’t be covered. Given this, the department reasserted that DPD declines $25M ICE contract requiring 50 arrests daily.

“I looked at all the positive momentum happening in Dallas, and this program doesn’t make sense. It won’t make the city safer,” Comeaux said.

Council member Adam Bazaldua added: “Without constitutional guidance, it’s hard to justify a program that has caused real harm to communities.”

Bottom line: Dallas chose community-focused policing over federal incentives, prioritizing public safety, 911 response, and crime prevention instead of joining an ICE program that could have disrupted local law enforcement.

