Jeezy Makes Guiness History: Largest Hip-Hop Orchestra Ever

Multi-platinum Atlanta icon, New York Times best-selling author, and entrepreneur Jeezy just made history by setting the Jeezy Hip-Hop Orchestra Record — the largest orchestra ever assembled for a hip-hop concert.

He pulled up heavy during the second night of his TM:101 Live residency in Las Vegas, performing alongside 101 orchestra members at Planet Hollywood on November 1. The Guinness World Record moment was sealed live on stage as Jeezy received the certificate.

“This isn’t just a win for me—it’s a moment for the culture, for music, and for Vegas,” Jeezy said. “Thank you to every musician, every fan, and everyone who believed we could take this all the way. A winner is a dreamer who never gave up.”

This wasn’t just a flex for flex’s sake. The show was part of the 20th anniversary of his classic debut Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, the album that put trap on the map. Jeezy flipped it, taking street anthems and blending them with a full symphony — violins, strings, brass — making trap sound cinematic for the first time in Vegas.

. The Color of Noize Orchestra, composed by Derrick Hodge and led by Adam Blackstone, transformed trap anthems into cinematic orchestral experiences. DJs Drama and Ace rounded out the show, bringing street energy to a symphonic stage.

Hip-hop historian Larry “NuFace” Compton said it best: “Jeezy’s evolution is what makes his legacy powerful. He started speaking for the streets, then started speaking to the streets with wisdom. Now he’s showing what growth looks like — ownership, artistry, and elevation.”

Jeezy continues to move the culture forward — from his New York Times best-selling book Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe to his latest Gangsta Grillz album Still Snowin’ with DJ Drama. From trap houses to symphony halls, Jeezy proves motivation and hustle never stop.

Still Snowin’. Still Winnin’. Jeezy Hip-Hop Orchestra Record in the books.